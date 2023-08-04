Log Out

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Baltic states rigorously monitor Russians’ legitimacy of stay

Lithuania recognizes over 1000 Russian & Belarus citizens as threats to national security; meanwhile, Latvia to send letters to 6,000 Russian citizens asking them to leave the country.
byMaria Tril
04/08/2023
2 minute read
Latvia and Lithuania flags
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Lithuania recognizes over 1000 Russian & Belarus citizens as a threat to national security; meanwhile, Latvia is to send letters to 6000 Russian citizens asking them to leave the country.

Lithuania recognizes more than one thousand citizens of Russia and Belarus as a threat to national security, European Pravda reports, citing local media.

The agency found that 910 Belarusian citizens and 254 Russian citizens pose a threat to national security.

The Lithuanian government usually revokes Russian and Belarusian citizens’ previously valid temporary residence permits, refuses them to issue permanent residence permits, and refuses to issue Lithuanian national visas.

It is also mentioned that applying for such documents, all adult Belarusian and Russian citizens are required to fill out a questionnaire, which requires expressing their attitude towards the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Previously, Lithuanian Vice Minister of the Interior Arnoldas Abramavicius announced the decision to close two checkpoints on the border with Belarus, adding that they would be named later.

Meanwhile, Latvia will send letters to six thousand Russian citizens asking them to leave the country in September 2023.

According to Ingmārs Lidaka, chairman of the Seimas Commission on Citizenship, Migration, and Social Cohesion Ingmārs Lidaka, it concerns those Russians who have not even tried to pass the test for EU permanent resident status.

“About 5-6 thousand, according to my forecasts. These are people who have not expressed any desire to either take the exam or get a temporary residence permit. That is, those who are silent. If you look at the law now, the PMLP (Department of Citizenship and Migration Affairs) has to send a demand to leave the country within three months,” Lidaka said.

After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Latvia decided to ask Russian citizens living in the country to take a mandatory Latvian language test.

Read also:

Latvian government: exporting Ukrainian agro via Baltic Sea possible, though challenging
Latvia to organize psychological support course for Ukrainian border guards
Latvia to send USD 74 mn in new military assistance to Ukraine
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts