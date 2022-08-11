Blowing up bridge near Chonhar wouldn’t stop Russian offensive – Defense Minister

Ukraine

According to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, blowing up bridge near Chonhar on administrative border of Ukraine with occupied Crimea wouldn’t stop Russian offensive. Besides bridge near Chonhar there are a number of land routes from Crimea. 

“I can say only one thing, I used this argument in defense of our military during the meeting of this parliamentary committee: everyone who shouts “Everything is lost, the bridge was not blown up!”, listen first of all to the military! And they will tell you that there is more. There are 10 passages from the Crimea on land, not via bridges! And therefore, blowing up the bridge would not affect the ability of the Russians to advance in this direction,” – Reznikov said.

