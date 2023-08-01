In 2023 Ukraine increased ammunition production tenfold, but this is not enough — Minister

Ukraine’s defense sector has increased ammunition production tenfold in the first seven months of 2023 compared to the entire 2022. However, this is not enough, said Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, cited by the press service of the ministry.

Kamyshin, known as a successful manager of Ukrainian railways that kept running smoothly despite Russian aggression, connecting the country, was appointed as a new Minister of Strategic Industries in March 2023.

His new task was to make the best conditions for international arms manufacturers in Ukraine as well as to build partnerships in weapons and munitions production between domestic and foreign companies.

Kamyshin said Ukraine can become the arsenal of the free world, with decades of growth ahead for defense manufacturing. This creates major opportunities for global firms to produce and test products in real wartime settings.

“Manufacture in Ukraine, test products in Ukraine, conduct research and development in Ukraine, upgrade products in Ukraine. By the end of the war they will have the best product,” Kamyshin emphasized.

He revealed Ukraine’s defense sector has increased ammunition production tenfold in January-July 2023 compared to the entire 2022, including mortars, artillery shells, and other munitions. Output still falls short of military needs, he stressed. Yet, he also said that manufacturing capacities are constantly increasing, and the work is ongoing, with a twofold increase only in July 2023 compared to June 2023.

Kamyshin didn’t name specific numbers of ammunition production. It is known that Ukraine started producing 152-mm artillery shells and 120-mm mortar shells in September 2022. The manufacturing capacity reached more than 1000 rounds per month at the end of 2022. The specific number of shells produced was never publicly shared.

Kamyshin stressed zero tolerance for corruption in wartime conditions.

“Our team brings young people into company structures. They don’t want to ruin their reputation. My leadership has never had corruption scandals. Corruption in peacetime is a crime, in wartime, it’s treason,” he said.