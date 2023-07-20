Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Reznikov says Ukraine plans to resume e-declaration system after war to protect its soldiers

byOlena Mukhina
20/07/2023
1 minute read
Reznikov ramstein Ukraine defense allies
Ukraine’s defense ministry representatives during the Ramstein format meeting of Ukraine’s defense allies. Photo: Oleksii Reznikov’s twitter
Ukraine will resume the e-declaration anti-corruption system after the war to protect its military, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov says.

Ukraine implemented the electronic declaration system, which opened access to about incomes of officials to the public after the Revolution of Dignity in 2023-2014. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, for security reasons, declarations for officials have become optional. However, the EU says Ukraine needs to resume the system to fight corruption in the country, as per UkrInform.

The Ukrainian defense minister believes it can give the enemy important information about the army.

“I believe that today, during martial law, it is dangerous for soldiers to fill declarations. Because there are certain lines that it is highly undesirable for the enemy to see,” he says.

“We must achieve victory first and then return to the public declaration system. We need to maintain a balance between transparency, accounting, and security,” Reznikov adds.

