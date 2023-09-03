Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Reznikov says Ukraine expects boom in drone production – Reuters

Olena Mukhina
03/09/2023
Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov at a briefing at the Odesa Media Center on 29 March 2023, Photo: Ukrinform
Ukraine intends to increase drone production in fall 2023, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, as per Reuters.

“I think this autumn there will be a boom in the production of various Ukrainian drones: flying, floating, crawling, etc., and this will continue to grow in volume,” the minister told Ukrinform news agency.

He said one reason for the growth of production was that Ukrainian authorities had reduced various regulations and laws.

“So we rewrote regulations… and simplified the processes. And I believe that we also succeeded in that and gave us the opportunity for such a booster. Especially for drone manufacturers who started production from garages,” Reznikov explained.

Earlier, Ukraine attacked several air bases in Russia, Moscow, and military bases both in occupied Crimea and in regions close to the Ukrainian border.

