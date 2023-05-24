“Putin must realize he can’t win this war,” UK defense secretary says in surprise visit to Kyiv

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace with Ukrainian Defenes Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in Kyiv.

Photo: Dmytro Yurchenko

Meeting with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov thanked him and his team for UK leadership, which included the supplies of M270, Storm Shadow long-range missiles, and many other “goodies” that could not be mentioned yet

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace stated that Russian President Volodymyr Putin must realize he cannot win the war he initiated against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said. In a meeting with Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in Kyiv on Tuesday, Wallace asserted,

“Putin should realize that he cannot win this illegal war he has started, no matter how many Russian soldiers he sends to their deaths for his ego and imperial ambitions. He will not succeed, and the international community will only become stronger in opposing this aggression.”

Wallace further emphasized Ukraine’s right to self-defense, as granted by the UN Charter, is unequivocal. He decried Russia’s ongoing targeted attacks on Ukraine’s population disregarding international law and the Geneva Convention. The UK Defense Secretary reiterated,

“Ukraine’s right to self-defense, granted by the UN Charter, is indisputable. With all legislation, having this right to self-defense, Ukraine can seek help from its friends and allies.”

“The partners will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine not only in repelling aggression but also after the war,” Wallace concluded.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Reznikov noted that during the meeting, the officials explored Ukraine’s NATO prospects, particularly in light of the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius. The Ukrainian vision for peace stabilization in Europe was also highlighted, utilizing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula.

Furthermore, Reznikov added that they deliberated upon Ukraine’s armed priorities to secure victory in the ongoing war, focusing on weaponry that could deliver long-range impacts. The Storm Shadow missile, for instance, was a point of discussion.

The British Defense Secretary underlined the importance of Storm Shadow missiles, stating that these long-range weapons were among the first of their kind to be provided to Ukraine by its allies. These were deemed necessary due to Russia’s constant use of its long-range weapons to harm civilian populations and critical infrastructure.

Expressing gratitude towards the UK, Reznikov thanked the British government and Ben Wallace’s team for their unwavering support of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

“The world has seen the leadership of the United Kingdom again, the world has seen true friendship again, and the world has seen that this leadership gives an advantage on the battlefield. The first shipments of NLAW anti-tank weapons, assistance in decision-making on Ukraine’s receipt of 155-caliber artillery, the creation of a special fund to support Ukraine and the possibility of purchasing weapons from different countries, arming the Ukrainian Navy with Harpoon anti-ship missiles together with partners, participation in providing Ukraine with modern MLRS systems such as M270, armored vehicles of various classes and types, and huge projects to train our military abroad. And also such ‘goodies’ as Storm Shadow, and many other things that I can’t tell you about now. And all of this Ukraine has received thanks to Ben Wallace’s personal involvement, his leadership and his team’s efforts,” emphasized Oleksiy Reznikov.

