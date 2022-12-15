Russia planning new offensive in February – Ukraine’s Defense Minister

Russia could be planning a new offensive on Ukraine in February, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said in an interview with The Guardian.

Reznikov noted that Russia had used half of the mobilized 300,000 soldiers to reinforce Moscow’s forces after mininal training, but the remainder is being prepared more thoroughly for future offensives in training camps.

He said that as the draftees need roughly three months to prepare, a new offensive could be expected for February 2023.

Reznikov’s claims appear to be part of a campaign by Ukrainian officials to warn the west against complacency, The Guardian assessed. Speaking to the Economist, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi also stressed the probability of a new Russian offensive between January and March.

Tags: Reznikov, Russian invasion