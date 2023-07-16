US not delaying F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots, Sullivan says – CNN

Norwegian F-16. Photo: Norwegian Air Force
On 16 July, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the US will allow European countries to start training Ukrainian pilots to use F-16 fighter jets, after reports that Europe was awaiting formal approval, CNN reports.
“Yes, we will,” Sullivan told CNN when asked. “The president has given a green light and we will allow, permit, support, facilitate and, in fact, provide the necessary tools for Ukrainians to begin being trained on F-16s as soon as the Europeans are prepared.”
According to him, European leaders said they needed several weeks to prepare training abilities, while the US would meet whatever timeline they set out.
“The United States will not be the hold up in ensuring that this F-16 training can get underway,” Sullivan said.
