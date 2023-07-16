Russia plans to build 25 new prisons in occupied Luhansk Oblast – Ukrainian authorities

On 16 July, Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian occupation authorities have planned to construct 25 new prisons in occupied regions by the end of the year. Most of those prisons will be built in occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast, the Administration says.

“In the occupied territories, the Russians are not going to restore the destroyed housing and infrastructure but are trying to use these regions to their advantage for their own domestic policy. That is why they plan to build 25 more prisons there, most of which should start operating in the so-called ‘Luhansk people’s republic’ by 1 January 2026. There is nothing to eat, no place to live, but there is a place to be put behind bars,” the Administration wrote on Facebook.