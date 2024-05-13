Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ammunition depot struck in occupied Luhansk’s Sorokyne

Explosions have occurred in occupied Sorokyne, Luhansk Oblast, reportedly targeting the Yunist plant, utilized by Russians as a military base and logistics hub since 2014.
byYuri Zoria
13/05/2024
1 minute read
Smoke rising over occupied Sorokyne on 13 May 2024, after a reported attack on a Russian military base at the Yunist plant. Screenshots: local Telegram channels.
Ammunition depot struck in occupied Luhansk’s Sorokyne

On 13 May, explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Sorokyne (formerly Krasnodon), Luhansk Oblast, with local pro-Russian and Russian Telegram channels posting videos of thick black smoke and reporting four blasts at 11:21 Kyiv time, as Liga noted.

Sorokyne is located more than 120 kilometers behind the frontlines, mere kilometers away from the Russian border.

Last September, occupied Sorokyne experienced massive explosions when the Yunist plant, used by Russians as a military base and logistics hub to store ammunition and equipment since 2014, was struck. The factory is situated near the highway leading to the regional capital of Luhansk. 

In one of the videos published on social media today after the attack on occupied Sorokyne, a Russian narrator complains that “it hit the same place again,” which implies that the attack has targeted the Yunist plant again.

Videos shared on social media show black smoke rising over Sorokyne city, and sounds similar to secondary detonations.

Late on 10 May, a series of explosions rocked an oil depot in the Russian-occupied town of Rovenky not far from Sorokyne in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk oblast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here