Ammunition depot struck in occupied Luhansk’s Sorokyne

On 13 May, explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Sorokyne (formerly Krasnodon), Luhansk Oblast, with local pro-Russian and Russian Telegram channels posting videos of thick black smoke and reporting four blasts at 11:21 Kyiv time, as Liga noted.

Sorokyne is located more than 120 kilometers behind the frontlines, mere kilometers away from the Russian border.

Last September, occupied Sorokyne experienced massive explosions when the Yunist plant, used by Russians as a military base and logistics hub to store ammunition and equipment since 2014, was struck. The factory is situated near the highway leading to the regional capital of Luhansk.

In one of the videos published on social media today after the attack on occupied Sorokyne, a Russian narrator complains that “it hit the same place again,” which implies that the attack has targeted the Yunist plant again.

Videos shared on social media show black smoke rising over Sorokyne city, and sounds similar to secondary detonations.

A Russian ammunition depot was hit in occupied Sorokyne, secondary detonations show. 📹Local sources pic.twitter.com/7eZHIhpvOv — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 13, 2024

Late on 10 May, a series of explosions rocked an oil depot in the Russian-occupied town of Rovenky not far from Sorokyne in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk oblast.

