Russian nuclear subs to skip Russia’s annual Navy Day review – British intelligence

The British Defense Ministry reports that Russian Northern Fleet’s nuclear submarines will not partake in St Petersburg’s upcoming Navy Day fleet review, likely due to maintenance, operational readiness, and security concerns post-Wagner Group’s mutiny.
The ministry tweeted:
- “On 12 July 2023, Russian state media reported that nuclear-powered submarines of Russia’s Northern Fleet will not be taking part in the main Navy Day fleet review in St Petersburg on 30 July 2023.”
- “Since the current Navy Day format was established in 2017, this would be the first year that no nuclear-powered submarines have been involved. The change is likely primarily due to allow for maintenance and to retain availability for operations and training.”
- “There is also a realistic possibility that internal security concerns since Wagner Group’s attempted mutiny have contributed to the decision.”
Tags: Russian Navy