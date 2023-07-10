Ukraine demands Germany to drop its opposition to NATO membership

Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Ukrinform
On 10 July, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, urged the German government to stop blocking Ukraine’s rapid accession to NATO.
Kuleba asked Germany to change its stance on NATO accession in an interview with ARD Tagesthemen on Monday, as quoted by the DPA news agency, according to Yevropeiska Pravda.
“I urge the German government not to repeat the mistakes made by Merkel in 2008,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said.
Kuleba noted that an overwhelming majority of NATO members already support Ukraine’s speedy accession to NATO.
Foreign policy experts urge NATO to offer Ukraine membership roadmap at Vilnius summit
In 2008, at the NATO summit in Bucharest, Germany and France opposed Ukraine’s membership and the granting of a Membership Action Plan for Ukraine to join the Alliance.
At the same time, Kuleba said earlier on Monday that NATO decided to remove a Membership Action Plan for Ukraine to shorten the country’s path to NATO membership. The Membership Action Plan is a NATO program designed to help build a roadmap to future membership tailored to the individual needs of a country willing to join the Alliance.
