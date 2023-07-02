Heavy battles everywhere, especially Avdiivka; fighting continues near Antoniisvkyi bridge – officials

Heavy battles are ongoing on all directions of the Ukrainian front; Ukraine’s Army is gradually advancing in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, while in the east, Russians are advancing in several directions, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar informed in Telegram.

“Our troops are facing intense enemy resistance, remote mining, and the redeployment of reserves, but they are persistently and tirelessly creating conditions for the fastest possible advance,” Maliar said about the gradual advances in the direction of Berdiansk and Melitopol.

Meanwhile, Maliar said that Russia is on the offensive in several directions — Avdiivka, Marinka, and Lyman.

“It is hot everywhere,” she noted.

Russians also moved forward in the Svatove direction, she said.

She also confirmed previous information about Ukraine’s advances on Bakhmut’s flanks: Ukraine has partial success in the southern sector, while in the northern sector, fighting continues, and Russia moved two air assault regimes there.

Earlier, Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for Operation Command South, said on air of the national telethon that heavy fighting continues in the area of Antonivsky Bridge to the north of Kherson, mostly counter-battery fighting, but did not provide details. This may refer to the small bridgehead Ukraine’s army has established near Oleshky, on the east side of the Dnipro, that we reported on 1 July.

Additionally, Valeriy Shershen, spokesman for the joint press center of the Tavria Defense Forces, said during the national newscast that the Avdiivka sector faces the hottest battles.

“The enemy continues assault operations with the task of seizing Marinka and capturing Avdiivka. The assaults were repelled, no positions were lost. There were 15 attacks in the area of Marinka alone. Over the last day, the enemy carried out 10 attacks with kamikaze drones, mostly using quadcopters. Most of the attacks took place in the vicinity of Avdiivka. Moreover, during one of the attacks, the enemy used an aircraft to support it. They shelled ten surrounding localities,” said Shershen.

According to him, in the Melitopol sector, the Russian army “continues to focus its main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian strike units. Here, in one of the defense lines, the enemy received reinforcement in the form of a 2S7 Peon artillery battery.”

In the Berdiansk sector, Russian troops are trying to hold the line and are conducting some counterattacks, Shershen said.

“Heavy fighting is ongoing, our strike units are making some progress, consolidating their positions, conducting demining, aerial reconnaissance of the area and inflicting artillery fire on the identified enemy targets,” the spokesman added.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023