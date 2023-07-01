UN calls for the authorization of new ships under Black Sea deal, as grain backlog rises – CNN

The UN urged the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul to expedite the clearance of ships under the Black Sea grain deal that clears vessels to export Ukrainian grain, CNN reported. According to a UN statement, no ships have been authorized to travel to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports since 26 June.

Amid the ongoing Russian sea blockade of the Ukrainian ports, Russian and Ukrainian inspectors must clear ships for passage under the terms of a grain deal brokered by the UN and Türkiye in July 2022, as Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of impeding the traffic.

“We note with concern that no new vessels have been allowed to join the Black Sea Initiative since 26 June despite the submission of 29 applications to the Joint Coordination Centre,” said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, adding that only 13 ships remain in the Grain Initiative.

Haq urged the “parties” to ensure that “additional vessels are allowed to sail the maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea, which serves as a global lifeline for food security.”

According to Haq, 2 million tonnes of foodstuffs were exported in June, well below port capacity and industry demands.

Ukraine is a major grain supplier to the World Food Program.

Tags: grain deal, grain initiative