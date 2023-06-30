Russia’s military budget increases to 4.4% of GDP in 2023 with true military expenditure uncertain – British intel

Referring to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s report, the British Defense Ministry says Russia’s military budget 2023 has risen to about $85.8 bn or 4.4% of the country’s GDP. However, “true military expenditure remains uncertain due to a lack of transparency,” the ministry notes.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “In a June 2023 report, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) assessed that Russia’s military spending budget for 2023 is around 6.6 trillion rubles (USD $85.8bn). This equates to about 4.4 per cent of Russian GDP compared with 3.6 per cent in 2021, before the invasion of Ukraine.”
  • “In addition, Russia almost certainly faces extra direct budgetary defence costs due to the war, including security expenses in the occupied regions and defensive measures in regions bordering Ukraine.”
  • “Although only part of the defence budget is spent on the war in Ukraine, the increase in spending highlights the cost of Russia’s activity in Ukraine.”
  • “Russia’s true military expenditure remains uncertain due to a lack of transparency, including the use of classified budget lines, which account for approximately 22 per cent of the Russian Government’s total budget.”

