Russian occupation administration intensifies repressions in Luhansk Oblast

Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Photo: social media

According to Ukraine’s National Resistance Center , local residents of the occupied Luhansk Oblast are prohibited from communicating with territories under Ukrainian control.

The civilians’ phones are checked for calls and messages with relatives or friends who live in Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The Ministry of Education and Science of the occupied Luhansk Oblast issued a decree stating that school teachers must check students’ social networks for extremism, Luhansk Oblast Administration reported.

Russian troops reportedly evicted locals from their homes in the occupied Luhansk oblast to station military personnel there.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Luhansk Oblast, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian war crimes, Ukraine