Russian occupation administration intensifies repressions in Luhansk Oblast

Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Photo: social media
The civilians’ phones are checked for calls and messages with relatives or friends who live in Ukrainian-controlled territory.
The Ministry of Education and Science of the occupied Luhansk Oblast issued a decree stating that school teachers must check students’ social networks for extremism, Luhansk Oblast Administration reported.
Russian troops reportedly evicted locals from their homes in the occupied Luhansk oblast to station military personnel there.
Related:
- Russian shelling destroys school in Donetsk Oblast, a teacher and accountant killed
- Russian missile strike kills 3 kids and injures 8-month-old baby in Kramatorsk
- UN report accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine: Torture, sexual violence, and murder revealed
- Deportation from Ukraine to Russia: war crime of the 21st century
- Russian propaganda & genocidal rhetoric intensify against Ukraine
- Architects dream up a future, postindustrial Mariupol
Tags: Luhansk Oblast, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian war crimes, Ukraine