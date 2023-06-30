Poland applies to NATO to join Nuclear Sharing program – Poland’s Prime Minister

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on 30 June that Poland wants to become part of the NATO nuclear exchange program because of Russia’s deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

During a press conference after the two-day European Council summit, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed that Warsaw is interested in participating in the program.

“The final decision will depend on our American and NATO partners. We declare our will to act quickly in this matter,” Mateusz Morawiecki said. “We do not want to sit idly by while Putin builds up his threats of various kinds,” he added.

Nuclear Sharing is NATO’s nuclear deterrence program. It makes nuclear warheads available to NATO member states without their own nuclear weapons. As of November 2009, under Nuclear Sharing, US nuclear weapons are located in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Türkiye.

Tags: NATO, Nuclear weapons, Poland