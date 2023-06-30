Poland applies to NATO to join Nuclear Sharing program – Poland’s Prime Minister

During a press conference after the two-day European Council summit, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed that Warsaw is interested in participating in the program.
“The final decision will depend on our American and NATO partners. We declare our will to act quickly in this matter,” Mateusz Morawiecki said. “We do not want to sit idly by while Putin builds up his threats of various kinds,” he added.
Nuclear Sharing is NATO’s nuclear deterrence program. It makes nuclear warheads available to NATO member states without their own nuclear weapons. As of November 2009, under Nuclear Sharing, US nuclear weapons are located in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Türkiye.
Related:
- Russia’s transfer of nuclear warheads to Belarus part of long-term effort to cement control – ISW
- Russia deploys first batch of nuclear weapons to Belarus – Reuters
- Russia ‘totally irresponsible’ for moving nukes to Belarus, Biden says
Tags: NATO, Nuclear weapons, Poland