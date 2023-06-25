This year will be a game changer in Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine’s Defense Minister says

Ukraine's Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov. Photo: RBC

Ukraine is one step closer to victory in the Russo-Ukrainian war as the Ukrainian counteroffensive gets underway, and this year may become a game changer, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in his interview with Fox News.

With the Ukrainian counteroffensive in its third week, Oleksii Reznikov described the current maneuvers as “some kind of preparatory operation” and admitted that the Russians had built up “very strong defensive lines.” The early expectations were “overestimated” for the counteroffensive, Reznikov said. Ukraine’s Defense Minister said that Ukraine would eventually win the war against Russia but did not say how long it would take to push Russian forces out of the country.

“My gut feeling is we will win this war because we are fighting for our country,” Reznikov said.

Reznikov praised Western-supplied armor like American Bradley fighting vehicles and German Leopard tanks that helped save Ukrainian soldiers’ lives on the battlefield.

“They are very sophisticated maneuvering. The soldiers like them,” Reznikov said.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister also commented on the decision of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus.

“I think, for me, personally, it sounds like a bluff. I think the civilized world has arguments against that to persuade him,” Reznikov said.

On joining NATO, a strong defense against any nuclear attack from Russia, Reznikov said that it is in the best interest of NATO countries to have Ukraine as a member because Ukraine knows how to “defeat and deter Russian armed forces.”

“I’m sure we will be a full-fledged member, but it will take time,” Reznikov noted.

Regarding negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Reznikov was firm that there would be no talking with Russia until Ukraine’s original borders were restored and Russian troops withdrew from the entire territory of Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: NATO, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian nuclear blackmail, Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023, USA