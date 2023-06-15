July 1 deadline looms as turning point in Prigozhin-MoD feud over Wagner’s absorption by MoD – UK intel

Yevgeny Prigozhin showing the cemetery of Wagner Group. Illustrative photo.
The UK defense ministry tweeted:
- “On 10 June 2023, the Russian MoD demanded that members of ‘volunteers formations’ such as Wagner Group sign contracts directly with the MoD, a move explicitly endorsed by President Putin on TV on 13 June 2023.”
- “For several months, Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin has been aiming vitriolic criticism at the MoD hierarchy but deferred to Putin’s authority.”
- “However, despite Putin’s comments, on 14 June 2023 Prigozhin said that, ‘none of Wagner’s fighters are ready to go down the path of shame again. That’s why they will not sign the contracts’. Prigozhin’s rhetoric is evolving into defiance of broader sections of the Russian establishment. 01 July 2023, the deadline for the volunteers to sign contracts, is likely to be a key way-point in the feud.”
Tags: PMC Wagner, Shoigu, Yevgeny Prigozhin