Frontline report: Russian counterattack fails in south; Ukrainian HIMARS destroy Russian artillery, reserves

Situation in the southern front as of 14 June 2023. Map: screenshot from the video

Editor’s Note On 14 June, Ukrainian forces continued advances in the south and east, establishing control over Russian positions while intensifying attacks on multiple fronts, as Russian counterattacks faltered and faced criticism from within. Meanwhile, Ukrainian HIMARS rocket launchers knock out Russian artillery and reserves. On 14 June, Ukrainian forces continued advances in the south and east, establishing control over Russian positions while intensifying attacks on multiple fronts, as Russian counterattacks faltered and faced criticism from within. Meanwhile, Ukrainian HIMARS rocket launchers knock out Russian artillery and reserves.

Day 476: 14 June

Ukrainian forces continued successfully advancing in all main directions. Yesterday, I told you that Levadne might very soon become the main axis of advance, and today Russian sources confirmed that after demining the field and conducting small reconnaissance-in-force operations, Ukrainians launched a much bigger attack. Russian sources reported that Ukrainians are advancing not only eastward but also southward and that today Ukrainian assault units established control over multiple Russian positions in the tree lines.

Ukrainian forces are also ramping up the intensity of the attacks in the direction of Rivnopil. On 14 June, Russian sources reported that Ukrainians assaulted this settlement with up to five tanks and five armored fighting vehicles. This combination of attacks aims to even out the front line and set the conditions for a broader line of advancement.

Regarding the Russian counterattack, as expected, Russian forces failed to recapture Makarivka due to the weak control over the tactical heights around this settlement. Russian sources reported that they relocated their forces from the Orikhiv front to increase the scale and potency of their counterattack and opened another direction, namely, Urozhaine. Some sources claim that the village is now in the grey zone, and the ongoing clashes do not cease because Ukrainians stubbornly continue to hold the line. To undermine Russian offensive capabilities, Ukrainian forces have deployed several HIMARS crews to the area for precise counterbattery fire. Geolocated footage showed how Ukrainians destroyed five Russian artillery systems.

Allegedly HIMARS strikes obliterate Russian artillery systems 3 Russian 152-mm self-propelled howitzers 2C19 Msta-C were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on the southern front.

🎥https://t.co/Nn5PAHSVrV pic.twitter.com/BUtoKGZtko — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 14, 2023

Two Russian 152mm 2S19 Msta-S howitzers that were part of Russian defenses south of Novopetrykivka, south of Velyka Novosilka – Berdiansk axis 📹https://t.co/jQqOT0tTLo pic.twitter.com/CtfStyKquM — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 14, 2023

In a desperate attempt to change the situation, Russian forces hacked the radio in the area and started broadcasting a message. They claimed that Ukrainian positions were cut from two sides and there was no escape, and the Ukrainian command did not plan to save them, which is why other forces have already left their positions. They said this was their last chance to capitulate because all Ukrainian reserves had been destroyed.

First “powerful trophy” of the ongoing counteroffensive – a captured Russian 152mm 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer 📷https://t.co/ZaGCbvhgpF pic.twitter.com/Vkf0gk22Ra — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 14, 2023

Ironically, in the meantime, Ukrainians conducted a massive HIMARS strike on Russian reserves and eliminated more than 200 Russian soldiers (around 100 KIA and 100 WIA in the area of Luhansk’s Kreminna, according to Russian sources, – Ed.). This caused a massive scandal and unofficial investigation in the Russian media space, and Russian sources quickly found out and published the cause and results of the Ukrainian strike.

If you still remember, around three months ago, I made a video about the biggest tank battle in Ukraine that had taken place in front of Vuhledar. I told you that in the aftermath of disastrous planning, Russian forces lost almost 150 tanks and armored fighting vehicles, and several brigades worth of troops. There were two people responsible for this disaster: Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov and Colonel Sakhrab Akhmedov. Interestingly, in their reports, they claimed that they achieved unbelievable success, which is why Putin signed an executive order to give both of them a higher rank, and Rustam Muradov became a Coloner-General, while Sakhrab Akhmedov became a Major-General.

As you might have already guessed, the success of the Ukrainian HIMARS strike was only possible because these commanders were left in charge. Russian sources reported that Sakhrab Akhmedov wanted to give a motivational speech to his troops and called everyone to assemble in the yard and wait for him. Unfortunately for Russians, Ukrainian reconnaissance drone operators quickly noticed the parade, gave the coordinate to the HIMARS crews, and eliminated at least 200 Russian troops.

So, Akhmedov effectively killed his own troops by ordering everyone to gather in the plain sight of the enemy and forcing everyone to wait for an extended period of time. Even the most prominent Russian sources are calling for the execution of General Akhmedov by firing squad, and they claimed that such Russian commanders killed more Russians with their criminal orders than Ukrainians did with weapons.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what’s happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Editor’s Note According to Ukraine’s Military Media Center, on 14 June, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, while the rocket and artillery units struck 13 areas of manpower concentration, two HQs, three anti-aircraft missile systems, and three electronic warfare stations. According to Ukraine’s Military Media Center, on 14 June, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, while the rocket and artillery units struck 13 areas of manpower concentration, two HQs, three anti-aircraft missile systems, and three electronic warfare stations.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Akhmedov, Frontline report, Levadne, Lobkove, Makarivka, Muradov, Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023