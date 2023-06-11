Ukrainian air defenses destroy six more Russia’s Shahed drones – Air Force Command

Composite image stitched from the screenshots of the video by Trap Aggressor.

Overnight into 11 June, Russian forces attacked Ukraine again with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones. Ukraine’s Air Force Command says Russians targeted frontline areas of Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, and Ukrainian air defenses downed six Shaheds, according to preliminary data.

At the same time, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council Head Mykola Lukashuk reported that three Shaheds were eliminated in the skies of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Both say that Shaheds were destroyed in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Air Command.

Meanwhile, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration Head Serhii Lysak says that the three destroyed Shahed UAVs were bound to attack the region, not claiming that the air defenses eliminated them in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The Air Force Command didn’t mention the total number of drones used in the attack.

Russia has been conducting air attacks of varied intensity on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, every few days utilizing missiles, air bombs, and “kamikaze” drones.

Tags: Shahed-136