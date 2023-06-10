Kakhovka Reservoir is 62% empty after a dam destruction

Kherson City's Korabel district flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The Kakhovka Reservoir is 62% empty after the destruction of a Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast as of 10 June, says Ukrainian Minister of Environmental Protection Ruslan Strilets.

According to the minister, Ukraine estimates the environmental damage caused by Russian troops at over $1,5 billion.

“The situation in the national parks is critical. There is a threat of losing 30% of the natural reserve fund in Kherson Oblast,” he added.

Strilets says Ukraine is collecting evidence of occupiers’ crimes and is launching a platform to assess the devastating impact on its environment to sue Russia.

