Swiss Senate makes “move to unblock the re-export of Swiss-made weapons” – Ukraine FM

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked the Council of States, the upper chamber of the Swiss parliament, for taking a step to unblock Swiss arms re-exports.
“I thank the Swiss parliament’s upper house for an important move to unblock the re-export of Swiss-made weapons. We are looking forward to the next steps. I am grateful to Switzerland for its solidarity with Ukraine while upholding its neutrality,” Kuleba wrote.
The adopted amendment allows the countries buying Swiss military equipment to re-export it to countries involved in armed conflicts “under certain conditions.”
Previously, the National Council, the lower house of the Swiss Federal Assembly (Parliament), voted against a proposal known as Lex Ukraine to permit the re-export of Swiss-produced military equipment to Ukraine.
