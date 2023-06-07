Swiss Senate makes “move to unblock the re-export of Swiss-made weapons” – Ukraine FM

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked the Council of States, the upper chamber of the Swiss parliament, for taking a step to unblock Swiss arms re-exports.

“I thank the Swiss parliament’s upper house for an important move to unblock the re-export of Swiss-made weapons. We are looking forward to the next steps. I am grateful to Switzerland for its solidarity with Ukraine while upholding its neutrality,” Kuleba wrote.

The adopted amendment allows the countries buying Swiss military equipment to re-export it to countries involved in armed conflicts “under certain conditions.”

Previously, the National Council, the lower house of the Swiss Federal Assembly (Parliament), voted against a proposal known as Lex Ukraine to permit the re-export of Swiss-produced military equipment to Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Switzerland, Weapons