Swiss parliament votes against re-exporting military material to Ukraine

The Swiss House of Representatives has voted against a proposal to permit the re-export of Swiss-produced military equipment to Ukraine, Swissinfo reports. Despite the Security Policy Committee’s recommendation to ease such rules, the decision keeps the status quo intact, citing neutrality concerns.

The proposal was dismissed with 98 votes in favor, 75 against, and 2 abstentions. This decision aligns with Switzerland’s neutrality policy and was primarily advocated by the Swiss People’s Party and the Greens. The vote occurred on the same day as Switzerland’s President Alain Berset met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Political Community summit in Moldova.

The vote negates recommendations by the Security Policy Committee, which had earlier proposed easing restrictions on re-exporting Swiss armaments, in response to requests from countries including Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.