Switzerland adopts EU’s latest sanctions, targeting Russian oil

Latest news Ukraine

On 23 November, the Federal Council of Switzerland informed that it had adopted further sanctions against Russia. It is thus adopting in principle the latest measures adopted by the European Union (EU) as part of its eighth package of sanctions.

The package includes a legal basis for the introduction of oil price caps for Russian crude oil and petroleum products, as well as restrictions on other iron and steel products, aerospace goods and goods of economic importance to Russia.

“In addition to adopting the measures set out in the EU’s eighth package of sanctions, the Federal Council has now explicitly included in the ordinance an arms embargo against Russia, which for reasons of Swiss neutrality will also be partially extended to Ukraine. Up until now, the arms embargo has been implemented in Switzerland largely on the basis of existing war materiel and goods control legislation. In adopting the embargo on military equipment, it is now explicitly included in the ordinance in connection with the situation in Ukraine,” Swiss government stressed.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags