Zelenskyy outlines three-step plan to counter Russia, touts “Patriot coalition” at European Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands with Moldovan President Maia Sandu at the European Political Community Summit in Moldova, 1 June 2023. Photo: president.gov.ua

At a summit of European leaders, Ukrainian President Zelensky outlined a plan “known to Europe” to help Ukraine repel Russia and proposed creating a “heavenly shield” for Europe with the help of a “Patriot coalition”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky detailed a three-step plan to counter Russian aggression at a European Political Community summit hosted in Moldova, and requested a “Patriot coalition” to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense while it awaits F-16 jets.

In his address on 1 June, President Zelensky declared the existence of a plan known to Europe that could enable Ukraine to counter the ongoing Russian aggression, European Pravda reported. Zelenskyy, who initiated the discussion following a speech by Moldovan President Maia Sandu, expressed confidence that his explanation was already familiar to the partners. Addressing the leaders of nearly 50 states gathered at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca village, he stated, “Each of you knows this.”

To secure full protection from Russian terror, particularly on the land and also in the sky. He urged the West to provide Ukraine with fighter jets and air defense systems that would allow Ukraine to gain an advantage on the battlefield. Clearly identifying and responding to all manifestations of Russian aggression, not just in Ukraine. As an example, he pointed to the Russian occupation in Moldova. “We all see where the aggression comes from, who the aggressor is. Russia has chosen the path of aggression. But the Russian contingent has been in Transnistria for over 30 years. How much longer will it remain there? This question needs to be answered,” he explained. Ukraine’s admission to NATO and the European Union. “At the NATO summit, there should be a clear path to membership and security guarantees should be approved, and in the fall – talks should also start in the EU.” He further expressed the belief that in the long term, not only Moldova and Georgia but also Belarus would find their place in the EU.

At the summit, Zelenskyy proposed the formation of a “Patriot” air defense system coalition until F-16 jets become available for Ukraine.

“Ukraine can shoot down any Russian missile with the help of Patriot systems,” said Zelenskyy. “It is extremely important to have protection. Why Patriot? Because Patriots have shown the world how it works. We shoot down any type of missile of the Russian Federation.”

Ample evidence of the Patriot’s ability to shoot down any Russian missile was provided in the last month, as Russia launched 18 attacks on Kyiv, likely attempting to take down the Patriot system guarding Ukraine’s capital. In the night attack into 1 June, seven Russian ballistic missiles and three cruise missiles were shot down above Kyiv.

Zelenskyy argued that this conclusion is vital for the defense of the entire world and Europe and proposed the creation of a “heavenly shield” for the whole European continent, starting from Ukrainian territory.

