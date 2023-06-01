Germany still “very cautious” about sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, German Defense Minister says – Tagesspiegel

A Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missile at the ILA air show near Berlin in 2004. Photo: Wikimedia Commons



German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says Germany is “very cautious” regarding Ukraine’s request to deliver Taurus cruise missiles, and there is no decision on the matter yet, Tagesspiegel reports.

“We are very cautious about this, I have always made that clear. And the view has not changed so far,” he said on 1 June during a visit to the Bundeswehr Personnel Management Office in Cologne.

Ukraine had asked Germany to supply Taurus cruise missiles. Berlin received the corresponding request from the Ukrainian side last Friday, according to the German Defense Ministry.

Only Britain has supplied Ukraine with its Storm Shadow cruise missiles, while the US has declined to provide its 297-km range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Germany, Taurus