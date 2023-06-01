Germany still “very cautious” about sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, German Defense Minister says – Tagesspiegel

A Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missile at the ILA air show near Berlin in 2004. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says Germany is “very cautious” regarding Ukraine’s request to deliver Taurus cruise missiles, and there is no decision on the matter yet, Tagesspiegel reports.
“We are very cautious about this, I have always made that clear. And the view has not changed so far,” he said on 1 June during a visit to the Bundeswehr Personnel Management Office in Cologne.
Ukraine had asked Germany to supply Taurus cruise missiles. Berlin received the corresponding request from the Ukrainian side last Friday, according to the German Defense Ministry.
Only Britain has supplied Ukraine with its Storm Shadow cruise missiles, while the US has declined to provide its 297-km range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles.
Ukraine asks Germany to provide Taurus cruise missiles – Reuters
Read also:
- ATACMS missiles for Ukraine “still in play” – US President Biden
- Ukraine asks Germany to provide Taurus cruise missiles – Reuters
- UK confirms that Ukraine has been using Storm Shadow missiles
- Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany announces 110 Leopard 1 tanks “soon” in Ukraine
- The US will not provide Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles, General Milley says
- UK confirms supply of long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine (updated)
- Germany provides Ukraine with military aid, including air surveillance radar station
- Germany’s Hensoldt to supply Ukraine with six more TRML-4D radars to boost air defense capabilities