US to provide another USD 300 million in new military aid for Ukraine

Patriot SAMs in Ukraine. Photo: Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov's twitter 

The US has announced a new $300 million military aid package, which includes munitions for the Patriot missile defense system and ammunition for HIMARS artillery rocket systems for Ukraine.

In addition, the latest assistance includes AIM-7 missiles for air defense, Avenger air defense systems, mine clearing equipment, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, over 30 million rounds of small arms ammunition, and AT-4 anti-armor systems.

