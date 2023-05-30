Russian military spending hits 4.1% of GDP in 2022, strains government finances – British intel

In its latest intelligence report, the British Defense Ministry says Russian military spending grew by at least 9.2% in 2022 to 4.1% of Russia’s GDP, putting pressure on government finances. However, Russia’s true military spending is “uncertain due to the increased use of classified budget lines.”
The ministry tweeted:
- “On 25 May 2023, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported that Russian military spending grew by 9.2 per cent in 2022 to USD $86.4 billion. SIPRI assesses this equates to 4.1 per cent of Russia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”
- “Russia’s true military spending is highly uncertain due to the increased use of classified budget lines, especially since February 2022, and the lack of transparency.”
- “Russia has only recently resumed publishing headline expenditure breakdowns after suspending this in May 2022. It is almost certain that military spending remains elevated, and this is putting pressure on Russian government finances.”
