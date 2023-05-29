Locals report Ukrainian strikes on Russian bases in occupied Berdiansk, Mariupol

Local residents reported at least five explosions in Andriyivka near Russian-occupied Berdiansk. They also published videos with smoke.

At the same time, Russian authorities claimed they have destroyed all missiles.

Meanwhile, on the evening of 28 May, Ukrainians conducted yet another successful strike on Russian military base in Yuryivka village near Mariupol, a video by local residents shared via Mariupol mayor advisor Petro Andriushchenko. Another strike was conducted in Nikolske on the local military enlisment office.

As was reported, recently Ukrainians have intensified their strike in the Russian rear using Storm Shadow missiles, HIMARS and drones as part of the preparation for the counteroffensive.

