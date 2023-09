The Russians have relocated three large landing ships from the Black to the Azov Sea, spokesman of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said on Ukrainian television.

This follows a series of successful Ukrainian attacks on the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

