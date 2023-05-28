Only one military clash occurred in Bakhmut in last 24 hours, no new advances in area – Ukrainian army spox

Situation in the arrea of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast as of 28 May 2023. Map: Liveuamap.

The fighting in Bakhmut is currently at a minimal level, which is why the Ukrainian Army’s General staff doesn’t mention the city in its daily bulletins for the past few days. Serhiy Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this during the national telethon on 28 May, according to Liga.

When asked whether these reports mean the fighting in Bakhmut proper is over, Cherevaty said that “it has been minimized” – there was only one firefight in this area over the past 24 hours.

“However, the enemy continues to conduct fire attacks. They fired 250 times at our positions with barrel and rocket artillery. We also returned fire, resulting in 80 occupants killed, 99 wounded, and one captured,” said Cherevatyi.

According to him, the Ukrainian troops have also hit two Russian Nona self-propelled mortars, one Gvozdika self-propelled gun, one electronic warfare station, and one field ammunition depot.

He says the Ukrainian forces didn’t make any new advances on the flanks north and south of Bakhmut over the past day as “other combat work” is underway to help in the Defense Forces’ future advancement.

Cherevatyi noted that the Russian forces have been rotating their units, including the Wagner Group’s troops.

