Russian troops shelled nine oblasts of Ukraine over last 24 hours

The aftermath of Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast. Source: The National Police of Ukraine
 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian regional military administrations have said the Russian Army targeted nine regions of Ukraine, including Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts over the last 24 hours, UkrInform reported.

On the evening of 26 May, Russian forces shelled Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from artillery systems. According to the reports, two civilians were killed and 32 injured in a missile attack on Dnipro city launched by invaders yesterday.

In addition, a 73-year-old woman was killed, and two civilians were injured in the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, 13 residential buildings, a hospital, and a kindergarten were damaged. Also, two civilians were killed in the attacks.

 

