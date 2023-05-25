Ukraine shoots down all of the Russian 36 Shahed drones at night on 25 May

On Thursday night, Russia launched 36 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukraine. All of them were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense, press services of Ukraine’s Air Defense informed.

“100% result! 36 out of 36! Thank you for the combat work, the air command “West”, “Center” and “South”! Great work! Perhaps this is the best gift!” Ukraine’s Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote.

In total, 36 Shahed drones were launched from the northern and southern directions, Ukraine’s Air Force said. Presumably, Russia aimed to attack critical infrastructure and military facilities in the western regions of the state. Units of anti-aircraft missile forces, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups as well as the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

Tags: drone attack, Iranian drones