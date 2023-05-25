F-16 training for 20 Ukrainian pilots to start in the UK – Foreign Policy

A F-16 fighter jet. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Approximately 20 Ukrainian pilots will be entering initial F-16 training, a British government spokesperson said.

According to the official, the training will begin with ground-based basic exercises for Ukrainian pilots, who will later be ready for more specific F-16 training.

Ukraine plans to send pilots, who have strong English-speaking skills to speed up the training, which will include work from NATO’s “Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals” course, Foreign Policy reported.

Tags: F16