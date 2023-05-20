White House reveals conditions of supplying F-16s to Ukraine

F-16s have the same limitation as other western equipment supplied to Ukraine

The F-16 fighter jets that the USA agreed to supply to Ukraine as part of a coalition of allies cannot be used to strike Russia, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told journalists in Japan.

“All of the capabilities that the United States has proven to Ukraine come with the basic proposition that the United States is not enabling or supporting attacks on Russian territory. That will go for the support for the provision of F-16s by any party as well.

And the Ukrainians have consistently indicated that they are prepared to follow through on that. And, in fact, we have seen them follow through on that with the provision of Western equipment when we have given it to them,” Sullivan said, commenting on a question addressing US President Joe Biden’s initial concern that F-16s could be used to help escalate Russia’s war against Ukraine into a wider conflict.

Ukraine’s top generals have argued that to really win the war, Ukraine’s long-range striking capabilities need to be equalized with Russia’s.

Former Commander of the US Army in Europe Ben Hodges has also argued that Ukraine needs the capacity to attack Russian airfields.

All the Ukrainian strikes inside Russia have hitherto been done with Ukrainian-made drones.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: F-16, fighter jet coalition, USA