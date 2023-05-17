“We must win so that no dictator can blackmail neighbors with nuclear weapons,” Ukraine’s First Lady at Asian Leadership Conference

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, delivered a speech at the Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul, South Korea. She highlighted the humanitarian consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Zelenska also drew parallels between the Korean experience of fighting for freedom and Ukraine’s current situation.

“The Russians recently shelled the station when a regular passenger train was departing, its crew were wounded. But this train went on its way and arrived on time. It was greeted with applause. This is the image of the whole life of Ukrainians now. Every day we risk being killed in our own homes, at our own workplaces, but we do our work. Like that train, we have to keep going,” the First Lady noted. “We have no right to be a victim for the sake of others. We must win so that no dictator can blackmail neighbors with nuclear weapons or impose his will on other states. So that no bigger neighbor thinks it has the right of power to offend a smaller one,” the First Lady emphasized.

She stressed the importance of Ukraine’s victory over the invader, not only for the country itself but also to prevent any dictators from using nuclear weapons or imposing their will on other nations.

The conference, organized by The Chosun Ilbo, brought together international business experts, global representatives, and political leaders, including President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea, Boris Johnson, Nancy Pelosi, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. President Yoon Suk Yeol called on the international community to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine and support peace for global stability.