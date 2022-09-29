The draft text of the 8th EU sanctions package targets Russian steel and cosmetics industry but not diamonds

The draft text of the 8th EU sanctions package on Russia will ban imports of several steel products, cosmetics from Russia as well as other products considered to generate significant income in Russia. The package will also outlaw the export of certain semiconductors to Russia, Politico writes.
Russian diamonds were left off the list which will be beneficial in particular for Belgium’s diamond industry.
