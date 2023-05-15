UK pledges long-range attack drones, air defense missiles, training for Ukrainian pilots (updated)

UK PM Rishi Sunak’s office said the British leader would confirm on 15 May the provision of hundreds of air defense missiles and further unmanned aerial systems, including hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200 kilometers, Reuters reports.

After visiting Rome, Berlin, and Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues his European tour and will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the UK on 15 May.

Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2023

Last week the UK became the first country to start supplying Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles.

Britain will also train Ukrainian pilots to operate Western aircraft:

“This summer we will commence an elementary flying phase for cohorts of Ukrainian pilots to learn basic training. This will adapt the programme used by UK pilots to provide Ukrainians with piloting skills they can apply a different kind of aircraft. This training goes hand in hand with UK efforts to work with other countries on providing F16 jets – Ukraine’s fighter jets of choice,” the statement reads.

