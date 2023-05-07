Fire breaks out at construction site in Moscow

On 7 May, residents of Moscow reported seeing a massive black cloud of smoke which was caused by a fire at a construction site of the largest Russian construction company “PIK” located less than nine km from the FSB Academy, as per Baza Telegram channel.

According to initial reports, the blaze started after garbage and construction materials caught fire. Emergency services are currently working to extinguish the blaze, but the cause of the fire remains unknown.

A fire broke out at a construction site in Moscow located less than nine km from the FSB Academy According to initial reports, the blaze started after garbage and construction materials caught fire https://t.co/Tvn7G9D2A1 📽️ by Baza pic.twitter.com/IWm9ghxL15 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 7, 2023

As reported by local Telegram channels, several people are said to be trapped on the roof of the burning building in Moscow 📽️ by OstorozhnoMoskvahttps://t.co/FV3ZIODYEv pic.twitter.com/gI5aQaaowv — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 7, 2023

Tags: Moscow