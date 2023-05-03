Russia shifts cruise missile strikes from energy to military and industrial infrastructure – UK intel

In its latest intelligence update, the UK Defense Ministry says both recent Russian missile strikes against Ukraine – on 28 April and 1 May – focused on military, industrial, and logistical infrastructure, possibly shifting away from targeting the Ukrainian energy grid.

The ministry tweeted;

  • “On 28 April and 01 May 2023, Russia mounted air launched cruise missile (ALCM) strikes against Ukraine. These were the first such strikes for 50 days, with the last prior strikes occurring on 09 March 2023.”
  • “The latest strikes were conducted by Russian Long Range Aviation strategic bombers, both Tu-95 and Tu-160 aircraft, likely using Kh-101 and Kh-555 ALCMs.”
  • “Both strikes used smaller numbers of missiles than seen in previous attacks, which is likely due to Russian attempts to rebuild its ALCM stockpiles. The observed types of facilities damaged by the Russian strikes indicates a possible shift away from targeting Ukraine’s electrical power network. Both recent strikes were likely focused on Ukraine’s military, industrial and logistical infrastructure.”

