Russia shifts cruise missile strikes from energy to military and industrial infrastructure – UK intel

In its latest intelligence update, the UK Defense Ministry says both recent Russian missile strikes against Ukraine – on 28 April and 1 May – focused on military, industrial, and logistical infrastructure, possibly shifting away from targeting the Ukrainian energy grid.
The ministry tweeted;
- “On 28 April and 01 May 2023, Russia mounted air launched cruise missile (ALCM) strikes against Ukraine. These were the first such strikes for 50 days, with the last prior strikes occurring on 09 March 2023.”
- “The latest strikes were conducted by Russian Long Range Aviation strategic bombers, both Tu-95 and Tu-160 aircraft, likely using Kh-101 and Kh-555 ALCMs.”
- “Both strikes used smaller numbers of missiles than seen in previous attacks, which is likely due to Russian attempts to rebuild its ALCM stockpiles. The observed types of facilities damaged by the Russian strikes indicates a possible shift away from targeting Ukraine’s electrical power network. Both recent strikes were likely focused on Ukraine’s military, industrial and logistical infrastructure.”
Read also;
- Ukrainian air defenses shot down 21 of 26 Russian Shahed drones during nighttime attack
- Russia lacks sufficient munitions to achieve success on the offensive – British intel
- Ukrainian air defense destroys 15 of 18 cruise missiles launched by Russia at night
- Missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk oblast leaves 25 injured, including 3 children
- Russians used recently manufactured missiles in Apr 28 attack on Ukraine – Air force spox
- Recent Ukraine missile strikes by Russia may have aimed at military supplies, reserves – British intel
- Russian missile strikes kill civilians overnight in central Ukraine
Tags: Russian missile strikes