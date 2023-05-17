Russian missiles destroy local supermarket in south-Ukrainian Mykolayiv

Russian missile attack destroyed a local supermarket in south-Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv. Photo: Oblast head Vitaliy Kim

On 16 May at 11:08 p.m., two Russian cruise missiles attacked the south-Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. As a result, a shopping center, a car showroom, and an “industrial infrastructure object” were partially destroyed. Firefighters extinguished the fire at these facilities at night. Also, private houses and shops were damaged by the blast wave. One person was injured, Oblast head Vitaliy Kim informed.



Local Suspilne news agency published photos of the strike:

Also, in part 24 hours, the Russian army fired more than 400 shells in the Ukrainian Kherson Oblast, wounding seven civilians, informed Oblast head Oleksandr Prokudin.



According to the information from Ukrainian General Staff, Russia launched 31 missile strikes on 16 May. In particular, two S-300 missiles were launched on the civilian infrastructure of Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast), and two Kalibr cruise missiles were launched on the civilian infrastructure of Mykolaiv.

Tags: Mykolayiv, Russian missile attack, Russian shelling