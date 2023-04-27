PACE recognizes forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide

In Strasbourg, a resolution entitled “Deportations and Forced Displacements of Ukrainian Children and Other Civilians to the Russian Federation or to the Temporarily Occupied Territory of Ukraine: Creating Conditions for Their Safe Return, Ending These Crimes, and Holding Those Responsible Accountable” was passed at a plenary session of The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Thursday, according to “European Truth”.

“The Assembly emphasizes that the forced displacement of children from one group to another with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group is considered a crime of genocide under point (e) of Article 2 of the 1948 Convention on Genocide, which coincides with documented evidence of the deportation and forced displacement of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation or to the territories temporarily occupied by Russia,” the resolution said.

The document emphasized that the practice of illegally exporting Ukrainians to the Russian Federation from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts began even before the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, in the form of the deportation of children from orphanages and children with disabilities from specialized institutions.

The PACE called on the International Criminal Court to consider the possibility of prosecuting those responsible for this crime.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe Ukraine's voice should be heard. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe Ukraine's voice should be heard. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: deportation of children, PACE