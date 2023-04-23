Russo Ukrainian War. Day 424: IAEA chief “deeply concerned” about ZNPP situation

Several dozen anti-tank minefields and barriers have been set up in Ukraine’s north past week. Russia denied entry to own wounded soldiers, some of them die. IAEA chief “deeply concerned” about ZNPP situation.

Ukrainian forces have established positions in the east bank of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast—ISW ISW refers to new geolocated footage &Russian sources, saying that the scope of Ukrainian presence is unknown, but supply across Dnipro near Oleshky is maintained https://t.co/Y2UpRFbqLk pic.twitter.com/fTfcJbQYLV — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 23, 2023

Daily overview — Summary report, April 24

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 23/04/23. pic.twitter.com/Z6ncIVv4IY — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) April 23, 2023

The General Staff's operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, April 24, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

During the past day, the Russian Federation launched 8 missile strikes, 37 air strikes and carried out about 45 rounds from MLRS on the positions of our troops and populated areas. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, and destroyed and damaged private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure. The threat of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high. The main efforts of Russian forces are focused on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka axes – 58 enemy attacks were repelled. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka. Volyn' and Polissya axes: the operational situation has not changed significantly. Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: during the day, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Orlykivka and shelled the settlements of Karpovychi and Khotiivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Ulanovka, Brusky, Stukalyvka, Volfine, Korenivka and Yunakivka in the Sumy Oblast, as well as Timofiivka in the Kharkiv Oblast.

and : during the day, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Orlykivka and shelled the settlements of Karpovychi and Khotiivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Ulanovka, Brusky, Stukalyvka, Volfine, Korenivka and Yunakivka in the Sumy Oblast, as well as Timofiivka in the Kharkiv Oblast. Kupyansk axis: Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Masyutivka, Synkivka, Kislivka and Berestov of the Kharkiv Oblast were hit by enemy artillery fire. Lyman axis: Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations. Makiivka, Nevske and Bilogorivka of the Luhansk Oblast and Dibrova, Spirne and Verkhnokamianske of the Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire. Bakhmut axis : fierce battles for the city of Bakhmut continue. Near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Khromov and Ivanivske, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions. Rozdolivka, Vasyukivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Gora, Diliivka, Zalizne, Severny, South, and New York of the Donetsk Oblast were affected by enemy shelling.

Bakhmut axis: fierce battles for the city of Bakhmut continue. Near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Khromov and Ivanivske, Russian forces conducted offensive actions. Rozdolivka, Vasyukivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Gora, Diliivka, Zalizne, Severny, South, and New York of the Donetsk Oblast were affected by enemy shelling. Avdiivka axis: Russian forces carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynovo, Donetsk Oblast. Shelled, in particular, Novokalynov, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk Oblast.

: Russian forces carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynovo, Donetsk Oblast, . Shelled, in particular, Novokalynov, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk Oblast. Maryinka axis : during the past day, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Maryinka area. In addition, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Oblast got under enemy fire.

Maryinka axis: during the past day, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Maryinka area. In addition, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Oblast got under enemy fire. Shakhtarske axis: Russian forces shelled Vugledar, Prechistivka, Novoukrainka, Zolota Niva and Velika Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast last day. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: Russian forces continue to conduct defensive operations. Over the past 24 hours, mortar and artillery fire has been carried out on more than 30 settlements. Among them are Vremivka, Zelene Pole, Donetsk Oblast; Gulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Gulyaipilske, Biloghirya, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Sablukivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Tokarivka, Ingulets, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Berehove, Kizomys in the Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson. [The Russian occupiers continue to strengthen the counter-intelligence regime in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, in Energodar of the Zaporizhzhia region, the number of patrols has been increased, and personal documents and vehicles have been inspected more carefully at checkpoints. Occupiers restricted visits to forest areas. Employees of the FSB of the Russian Federation take control of citizens of Ukraine who have been spotted in these locations and check their personal data.] [At the same time, representatives of the Russian special services in the city organized covert surveillance of Ukrainian citizens who refused to obtain a Russian passport. They take into account, in particular, the sources of financial income of such citizens. Representatives of the FSB of the Russian Federation are interested in how funds are transferred from the territory under the control of the Government of Ukraine to the temporarily occupied territories of the region and how these funds are converted into cash.] [At the same time, due to the critical shortage of qualified workers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP who are ready to work for the occupiers, Russian forces increased psychological and physical pressure on the Ukrainian workers of the ZNPP. Using intimidation, threats, blackmail and torture, Russian forces continue to force the latter to obtain Russian citizenship and sign employment contracts with the Russian state corporation Rosatom.] During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 8 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated. Also, an enemy Mi-24 helicopter and 4x enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (2 reconnaissance – "Orlan-10" and "Zala", as well as 2 kamikaze drones of the "Lancet" type) were shot down. During the day, units of missile troops and artillery struck 4 areas of concentration of manpower, 2 ammunition warehouses and two more important military objects of Russian forces.

Military Updates

Several dozen anti-tank minefields and barriers have been set up in Ukraine’s north past week, Ukrinform reports, citing Lieutenant-General Serhiy Naiev, Commander of Ukraine’s Joint Forces. “Throughout the past week alone, Ukraine’s defence forces have planted several dozen more anti-tank minefields and erected special barriers in the Northern Operational Zone, also digging nearly 3,000 meters of trenches and 4,500 meters of anti-tank ditches.[…]

As Ukrinform reported earlier, General Naiev stated that Ukraine had strengthened all types of intelligence work in order to prevent spot signs of any potential Russian offensive from the north.”

Positive evening news! Today, Ukrainian forces shot down 1 🇷🇺 Mi-24 helicopter and 4 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs): 2 reconnaissance drones (Orlan-10 and Zala) and 2 kamikaze drones (Lancet type).

🇺🇦 Armed Forces will stand firm and prevail!

📷 https://t.co/CPcwD8PynK pic.twitter.com/AGmmP9mX97 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 22, 2023

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

The Russian MoD has launched a major new drive for volunteer recruits . A pervasive campaign has seen advertising appear on Russian social media sites, on billboards, and on TV.

. A pervasive campaign has seen advertising appear on Russian social media sites, on billboards, and on TV. The new adverts appeal to potential recruits’ masculine pride, appealing for ‘real men’, as well as highlighting the financial benefits of joining up.

Since its access to prisoner recruitment was stopped, the Wagner Group private military company is also competing for the limited pool of Russian fighting-age men. It remains highly unlikely that the campaign will attract the MoD’s reported target of 400,000 volunteers . The authorities are almost certainly seeking to delay any new, overt mandatory mobilisation for as long as possible to minimise domestic dissent.

. The authorities are almost certainly seeking to delay any new, overt mandatory mobilisation for as long as possible to minimise domestic dissent. The Russian state is struggling to maintain consistency in a core narrative that it uses to justify the war in Ukraine : that the invasion is analogous to the Soviet experience in the Second World War.

: that the invasion is analogous to the Soviet experience in the Second World War. On 18 April 2023, Russian state media announced the cancellation of this year’s Immortal Regiment ‘Great Patriotic War’ remembrance marches on ‘safety’ grounds. In reality, the authorities were highly likely concerned that participants would highlight the scope of recent Russian losses.

This follows Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin publicly questioning whether there are actually any ‘Nazis’ in Ukraine , going against Russia’s justification for the war. The authorities have continued attempts to unify the Russian public around polarising myths about the 1940s.

, going against Russia’s justification for the war. The authorities have continued attempts to unify the Russian public around polarising myths about the 1940s. On 12 April 2023, state news agency RIA Novosti reported ‘unique’ documents from FSB archives, implicating the Nazis in the murder of 22,000 Polish nationals in the Katyn Massacre of 1940. In reality, FSB’s predecessor agency, the NKVD, was responsible. Russia’s State Duma officially condemned Joseph Stalin for ordering the killings in 2010.

Losses of the Russian army

Russia's estimated losses in Ukraine as of day 424 of the all-out war, according to Ukraine's GenStaff pic.twitter.com/fU5CCjRAoi — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 23, 2023

As of Sunday 23 April, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 186420 (+690)

Tanks – 3675 (+3)

Armoured combat vehicles – 7131 (+1)

Artillery systems – 2837 (+5)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 539 (+0)

Air defence means – 289 (+0)

Aircraft – 308 (+0)

Helicopters – 294 (+1)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5730 (+12)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2402 (+4)

Special equipment – 339 (+2)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 911 (+0)

Russia denied entry for wounded occupiers, some of them die, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Ukrainian General Staff. “On 17 April, the enemy attempted to carry out a medical evacuation from temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast towards the village of Urazovo, Belgorod Oblast. 14 trucks were used to transport the wounded occupiers. While attempting to cross the state border of Ukraine, the Russian side did not allow the military convoy to pass and turned it back.

It is known that during this movement, some of the enemy soldiers did not survive due to a lack of proper medical care. The General Staff has clarified that after an unsuccessful attempt to enter the territory of the Russian Federation, more than 50 seriously wounded invaders were taken to a hospital set up at the Troitske Central District Hospital in Luhansk Oblast.”

Humanitarian

Russian forces shell Kharkiv, using S-300 missiles, Ukrinform reports, citing Mayor Ihor Terekhov. “On the evening of Saturday, April 22, the Russian army shelled Kharkiv region, where five hits were reported. Kharkiv is under fire,” wrote Terekhov.

Unfortunately, one of the enemy missiles hit a residential neighborhood in the village of Kotliary in the Kharkiv district. Rescuers and emergency services scrambled to the scene. Details are are yet to be reported. In Kharkiv, a civilian infrastructure object was hit. Rescuers are putting out a large-scale fire. Tentatively, at least five hits were recorded in the city and region, [the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh] Syniehubov wrote in an update.”

European Commission and 5 EU countries to continue negotiations on Ukraine’s agricultural imports on Sunday, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing RMF FM and European Pravda. “Negotiations between the agriculture ministers of Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, which have been affected by excessive imports of agricultural products from Ukraine, and Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice President of the European Commission, will resume on Sunday. The idea is to replace unilateral decisions by states on Ukrainian agricultural imports with an EU decision. […]

The talks will focus on expanding the list of EU products that Brussels wants to ban from imports to these countries. It includes wheat, rapeseed, corn and sunflower seeds. At the same time, they plan to grant permits for the transit of these products. The Ministers of Agriculture of Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, in a letter to the European Commission sent on Friday, stated they want to include sunflower oil, flour, honey, sugar, soft fruits, eggs, meat, milk and dairy products in the list of banned items.”

Black Sea grain deal could start winding down next week ahead of ‘expected’ closure, Reuters reports. “A deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain could start winding down next week after Russia said it will not approve any new vessels unless their operators guarantee the transits will be done by May 18 – the expected date of … closure. Russia has strongly signaled that it will not allow the Ukraine Black Sea export deal – agreed in July last year – to continue beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertilizer exports has not been met. […]

Based on public data from the JCC, on average in April the outbound inspection was 21 days after the inbound inspection. It is not clear if Russia’s interpretation of participation in the initiative is that a ship needs to have completed its final inspection by May 18 or if it simply needs to have exited the maritime humanitarian corridor by May 18. If a ship has to complete its final inspection by that date, it means Russia may not approve any new ships for transit under the deal from as early as next week.”

Environmental

Amid grain crisis, 🇺🇦 & 🇧🇬 reached an agreement to unblock, unload trucks with 🇺🇦 agriproducts at the border, while awaiting the EC's decision. A balanced solution is anticipated: ensuring export of 🇺🇦 goods to 🇪🇺 without domestic market oversaturation.https://t.co/uOFdgxNEoN — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 22, 2023

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry reports number of landmine fatalities since start of full-scale invasion, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ruslan Berehulia, Head of the Department of Environmental Safety and Anti-mine Action of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence. “As of today, according to the available data, 124 Ukrainians have been killed, six of whom were children. 286 have been injured, 33 of them children. Berehulia added that the highest numbers of deaths and injuries caused by Russian mines are observed in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

In total, around 174,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian land and sea waters are considered to be potentially contaminated by explosive devices. The area of the liberated territories that has been inspected is 45,000 square kilometres, of which 17,000 square kilometres are agricultural land, Berehulia added.”

IAEA chief “deeply concerned” about ZNPP situation, Ukrinform reports, citing IAEA website. “In an update released on Friday regarding the situation of Ukraine, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, said he was “deeply concerned” about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Grossi said he saw clear indications of military preparations in the area when he visited the ZNPP just over three weeks ago. I’m deeply concerned about the situation at the plant.

IAEA experts present at the ZNPP heard gunshots almost every day for the past week. At one point, they were ordered to take cover at the site due to the potential danger posed by the ongoing hostilities in the region. The director general added that agency experts stationed at the station often reported about hearing detonations, sometimes suggesting intense shelling not far from the site. […]

In addition to nuclear safety risks, ZNPP continues to rely on the only remaining functioning 750 kV power line for the external electricity it needs for reactors cooling and other essential functions. Before the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, there were four such off-site power lines at the plant.

Plant management informed the IAEA that the scope of maintenance performed during outages on all units in 2022 was reduced due to reduced maintenance staff, the absence of external contractors and a lack of spare parts. Currently, only about a quarter of full-time maintenance staff is available while the plant has no maintenance plan in place. The IAEA team has also identified extensive damage to windows in the turbine hall of Unit 4.”

Nuclear and radiation safety threats, as reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine. “As reported by Energoatom, the situation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly tense: once again, the Russian invaders have kidnapped workers from the plant. Checks and searches for “unreliable” individuals are intensifying, and even cooperation with the occupiers does not protect against detention or interrogations.

In the city of Energodar, the occupiers are kidnapping employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for “preventive talks” in torture chambers in order to force them to obtain Russian passports. By creating a pseudo-trade union at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the invaders are forcibly pushing Ukrainian personnel to join this fake structure.”

Ukraine building critical infrastructure protection system, Ukrinform reports, citing the State Special Communications Service. “Ukraine is starting to build a critical infrastructure protection system in line with the best global practices and current requirements of European legislation. Ukraine is studying the EU directives NIS 2 (EU 2022/2555) and RCE (EU 2022/2557) on the protection of critical infrastructure and cooperating with countries that have already started their implementation, the press service quotes the deputy head of the SSCS, Oleksandr Potiy, as saying.

Ukraine fruitfully cooperates with the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which has leading experience in the protection of critical infrastructure facilities (CIF). The SSCS and CISA have signed a memorandum of cooperation and training has already been conducted in accordance with the CISA methodology.

The Ukrainian agency, as an authorized body in the field of protecting critical infrastructure, is currently developing the necessary regulatory and legal framework. […] Among crises, the regulation designates missile attacks, sabotage, and cyber-attacks, with the relevant state bodies assigned to address these threats accordingly. […]

As reported, from October 2022 to February 2023, Russia’s forces launched some 1,500 missiles and kamikaze drones targeting the Ukrainian energy system. Nearly 100 hit large energy facilities. As a result of the strikes, Ukraine lost 61% of its generation capacities. In order to get through the next winter, it is necessary to intensify efforts to address the existing threats and protect the energy infrastructure.”

Ukraine needs more than $1B to restore power system – VR committee head, Ukrinform reports, citing the Head of the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services, Andriy Gerus, and the parliament’s website. “Russia fired more than 1,200 missiles and drones at key energy infrastructure facilities across Ukraine. The total damage inflicted on the Ukrainian power system exceeds $1 billion. […]

As of the end of the autumn-winter period, due to destruction and occupation of territories by Russian forces, the Ukrainian power system temporarily lost 44% of nuclear generation, 78% of TPPs, 66% of CHPPs, 12% of HPPs, 75% of wind generation, and more than 20% of solar generation capacity.

According to the World Bank estimates, the damage caused to the Ukrainian infrastructure of power, gas, and heating systems, as well as coal mining stands at about $11 billion.”

Up to 20 small modular reactors will be built in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. “State Enterprise National Nuclear Energy Generating Company “Energoatom” and Holtec International concluded an agreement to build small modular reactors (SMRs) in Ukraine. The agreement envisions the construction of up to 20 SMR-160 reactors, with the implementation of the first pilot project and turning to the minimum regulated capacity of the reactor and connection to the grid by March 2029. The document also provides for more profound cooperation between the companies aimed at strengthening of energy security of Ukraine, Energoatom posted.”

Agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies on Apr 22 agreed to continue to support Ukraine's agriculture sector, which has been thrown into confusion since Russia's invasion.https://t.co/kN2PvhNwnS — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 23, 2023

Legal

Zelenskyy signed the new law condemning Russian Imperial policy & decolonizing toponyms Names of places promoting Russian imperial policy or its figures will be renamed. The law continues the decolonization of public space which started from monuments. https://t.co/5F7iSIeL3t pic.twitter.com/2zJN2TO2Zk — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 23, 2023

In occupied part of Kherson region, Russian forces evicting civilians from their homes, Ukrinform reports, citing the Center for National Resistance. “The Russian occupiers demand that the residents of the occupied part of Kherson region vacate their homes along the Dnipro River. In Nova Kakhovka and the urban-type village of Dnipryany, the Russians told the local residents who live at the riverside that they must leave their homes immediately.

It is noted that enemy troops are moving their equipment toward the Dnipro shore, deploying military hardware in residential areas of local populaces. Also on temporarily occupied lands, the Russians continue to loot Ukrainian infrastructure. In particular, in the village of Brylivka, nearly 150 occupiers dismantled an elevator for scrap, the CNR reported.”

West favouring “hybrid tribunal” for Russian crime of aggression – Deutsche Welle, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Deutsche Welle. Brussels and the G7 countries are tending to believe that a “hybrid tribunal” would be the most realistic prospect of bringing those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine to justice. The “hybrid tribunal” could combine Ukraine’s national jurisdiction with a trial based on international law, with judges from different countries.

The official clarified that, according to EU experts in international law, an international tribunal based on Ukrainian jurisdiction is the most likely option for administering justice in this case. The tribunal will serve the political imperative of bringing people to justice, the official said. He also added that it is crucial for the EU that Ukraine ratifies the Rome Statute, which is the basis for the International Criminal Court.

The European Commission stressed that establishing both a hybrid tribunal and a special international tribunal requires strong UN support. This is because Russia’s highest political and military leadership is responsible for the crimes of aggression. However, it enjoys international immunity, which means that such a tribunal would need to lift the immunity of, for example, the head of the aggressor state, the head of its government and the foreign minister.

Kyiv does not support the hybrid tribunal for Putin promoted by the West. In an interview with European Pravda, Anton Korynevych, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that a decision on what the tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression would look like has not yet been made. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that a special tribunal for the crime of aggression by Russia against Ukraine should be established through the adoption of a corresponding resolution by the UN General Assembly.”

Data company Palantir to help Ukraine prosecute alleged Russian war crimes, Reuters reports. “Ukraine plans to deploy software from US data analytics provider Palantir Technologies Inc to help it prosecute alleged war crimes committed by Russia, the company told Reuters. Palantir, which has supplied Ukraine with systems to help it target Russian tanks and support refugees, is now working with the prosecutor general’s office to help investigators across Europe pool and process data, the company said.

Its software will combine intelligence and satellite imagery to build a map of evidence, for instance establishing the proximity of Russian equipment to crime scenes or aggregating photographs that Ukrainians have uploaded to social media and investigators see as relevant evidence, Palantir said. Andriy Kostin, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, said in a statement provided by Palantir: Analysing this amount of evidence would be virtually impossible without modern IT solutions.

The data that Palantir’s software will process relates to allegations of unlawful killing, rape, torture and destruction among the more than 78,000 crimes reported in Ukraine since Russia invaded more than a year ago. […] Any successful war crimes prosecution will require Ukraine to navigate overlapping court jurisdictions and furnish evidence despite often restricted access to suspects or crime scenes.

Palantir said its technology would allow investigators to access otherwise ring-fenced data while guarding against evidence tampering. […] Its partnership with Ukrainian prosecutors will centre on alleged crimes of aggression ordered by Russia’s leadership and on claims of systematic attacks on the Ukrainian people, Palantir said. A U.N.-mandated investigative body last month accused Russia of war crimes, though its chair said it had not found evidence of genocide, which is being investigated by Ukraine.”

Support

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry: Ukraine needs 10 times more military support to end war this year, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing European Pravda. “We are thankful to our allies for their military help. But it is not enough. Ukraine needs 10 times more to end Russian aggression this year,” [Andrii Melnyk, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs,] tweeted. He called on Ukraine’s partners to cross all artificial red lines and devote 1% of GDP to supply weapons to Ukraine.

In addition, during Novyi Vidlik [New Countdown], a talk show produced by the public broadcaster Suspilne, Melnyk reminded viewers that according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the participants of the international coalition have provided Ukraine with US$55 billion worth of support in total. That seems like a large number. But to contrast it with the Second World War, with which, unfortunately, more and more parallels can be drawn, over US$50 billion worth of help was supplied under US lend-lease alone in the 1940s. The equivalent today would be around US$700-800 billion… Our allies have to comprehend the scale of this war. The support needs to be 10 times bigger right now, the Deputy Minister asserted.”

For counteroffensive, Ukraine needs fighter jets, long-range missiles – Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform reports, citing lb.ua. and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Andriy Melnyk. “Ukraine requires fighter jets to support a counteroffensive, but allies are currently unwilling to provide them. The senior diplomat noted that the help Ukraine’s allies vowed to provide at the Ramstein meeting was insufficient. Air defence systems are indeed important for Ukraine, Melnyk notes, but now it is about launching an offensive rather than remaining in defence. For offensive operations, fighter jets are primarily needed to back the advance.

Unfortunately, this ‘red line’ has not yet been crossed in Ramstein. For these offensive actions to be successful, we need offensive weapons, primarily long-range missiles and fighter jets. The F-16 is the best option, but there are others, too, Melnyk explained.”

Allies move to bolster Ukrainian tank forces ahead of counteroffensive, Reuters reports. “The United States said it will soon start training Ukrainian troops to use its Abrams tank and Germany announced a deal to establish a Polish hub to repair tanks as the US hosted a meeting of allies on Friday. The meeting at Ramstein Air Base, the latest in a series of arms-pledging conferences since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, made no major announcements on weapons but said its focus was air defence and ammunition. It also reassured Ukraine of unwavering support and backed its aspirations to join NATO at some point but officials stressed the immediate focus was the battlefield.

Ukraine has pressed its allies for long-range weapons, jets and ammunition before a counteroffensive expected in the coming weeks or months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on weapons deliveries at a meeting in Kyiv on Thursday. I have asked (him) to help us overcome our partners’ reticence to supply some weapons, namely long-range weapons, modern aviation, artillery and armoured vehicles, Zelensky said. […]

NATO member states and their allies have provided Ukraine with weapons and armour, but Kyiv has repeatedly asked for more powerful weapons and quicker supplies. Asked about the demands for advanced jets, Milley said what Ukraine needed first was ground-based air defence. The Russians are cautious to come into Ukraine because of the effective use of the Ukrainian air defence system. That is the most critical thing right now, Milley said.

Also at Friday’s meeting, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced a deal to establish a hub in Poland to repair the German-made Leopard tanks being deployed in Ukraine. All parties agreed on how to finance such a hub, which costs around 150-200 million euros ($384 million) a year and could begin operations at the end of May, Pistorius told reporters.

He also said Ukrainian troops would begin to receive training on using the Leopard tanks and said Berlin’s pledge to deliver around 80 of them by mid-2023 was progressing swiftly. […] Asked about Ukraine’s prospects of joining NATO, Pistorius said all members agreed that they saw Ukraine as a future member but first things first.”

US Press Conference after the Ukraine Defence Contact meeting at Ramstein Air Base, as reported by US Department of Defense. “Our collective efforts have made a huge difference on the battlefield, and now, in just a few short months, the Contact Group has delivered more than 230 tanks, more than 1,550 armored vehicles and other equipment and munitions to support more than nine new armored brigades. We’ve also expedited our M1 Abrams timelines to supply Ukraine with more armored capability in the coming months, and the M1s that the Ukrainians will use for training will arrive here in Germany in the next few weeks. And all of this is huge progress, and I am confident that this equipment and the training that accompanied it — it will put Ukraine’s forces in a position to continue to succeed on the battlefield, [Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin, said]. […]

Russia has continued its assault on civilian targets in Ukraine, including schools and theaters and apartment buildings, and those targets have absolutely no military value whatsoever. So we’re helping Ukraine defend its citizens and its skies against Russian missiles and Iranian drones. Now, many Contact Group members have stepped up with new air defense systems and critically needed ammunition for those systems, and we’re going to stay focused on the key capabilities that Ukraine needs right now, as well as in the medium term.

Now, we also heard today from the European Union on its proposal to speed up the production and delivery of ammunition for Ukraine, and more countries are thinking about how they can increase industrial production not just for the near term, but also for the medium term and the long term, and that is a powerful reminder that we stand with Ukraine’s defenders for the long haul.

You know, Putin made a series of grave miscalculations when he ordered the invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago. He thought that Ukraine wouldn’t dare to fight back, but Ukraine is standing strong with the help of its partners. Putin thought that our unity would fracture, but Russia’s cruel war of choice has only brought us closer together. And I’d note that Finland, which has long taken part in this contact group, is here today as a new NATO ally. I expect that Sweden will soon follow, and that makes something crystal clear — Putin’s war of choice is not the result of NATO enlargement, Putin’s war is the cause of NATO’s enlargement. […]

Our countries and the countries of Europe have pledged that Ukraine will have the capabilities it needs to execute their missions on their own timeline and we have pledged that support for as long as it takes, as the Secretary just said, [General Mark A. Milley said]. […] As we stand here today, the Ukrainian military continues to perform very well. Intense fighting in and around Bakhmut continues and has for several months. Russia is expending significant manpower for very little gain. […]Russia continues to pay severely for its war of choice.

Unlike the Ukrainian forces who are highly motivated to fight for their country, to fight for their freedom, their democracy and their way of life, the Russians lack in leadership, they lack will, the morale is poor, and their discipline is eroding. Russia has resorted to tightening conscription laws as they indiscriminately feed their citizens into the chaos of war, and so far, they’ve been quite ineffective in their coordination or direction of combined arms maneuver on the battlefield. Over the past year, Russia’s temporary territorial gains have come with enormous losses. Hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled their country, in addition to the casualties. They are trying to avoid fighting in Putin’s war.

Russia continues to fail in achieving its strategic objectives. They failed to seize Kyiv, they failed to topple the Ukrainian government, and they failed to fracture NATO. In fact, they’ve done just the opposite. Kyiv stands, the people of Ukraine are emboldened, and NATO has never been stronger. As President Biden and Secretary Austin have repeatedly said, the United States remains committed for as long as it takes. […]

Our task and our commitment to Ukraine was to provide the training and the equipment for up to nine brigades, armored brigades, armored mech brigades to conduct either offensive or defensive operations. Those brigades are trained, they’re manned and they’re equipped, and they are prepared for combat operations. So whenever and wherever Ukraine chooses to use them, we will continue that support, and I am very confident in those units’ ability to succeed, [General Milley said]. […]

So on the F-16 or any other fourth generation aircraft from any other country, […] from a military perspective, the task is to control the airspace, [General Milley said]. […] The most cost effective, efficient and — way to do that right now for Ukraine and the fastest way to do that for Ukraine is through air defense. They’ve been doing it for over a year now. They’ve been denying the airspace to effective Russian use. The Russians have been flying some sorties in Ukraine but limited amounts of sorties over Russian-occupied Ukraine. […] Russians are cautious to come into Ukraine because of the effective use of the Ukrainian air defense system. That is the most critical thing right now, is that air defense system, to make sure that it is robust, it’s rigorous, it’s deep, and it’s layered from high altitude to mid altitude to low altitude and from short range, mid-ranger to long range. And the front-line forces — the Ukrainian front line forces need to be protected. […]

In terms of the aircraft themselves, there’s a long lead time for — for training of pilots, et cetera, and the Russians have a significant amount of air power. And to take the Ukrainian Air Force from where it is today and to build it up to match the Russian Air Force, that’s a significant level of effort by lots of countries, and those policy choices may or may not be made down the road and we’ll see where that goes. But right now, the immediate need is air defense.”

Secretary Lloyd Austin was asked if he really believe in a Ukrainian counter-offensive. He avoided answering the question.

New Developments

Def Min Reznikov said Ramstein-11, on 21 April, brought 🇷🇺 closer to a Nuremberg-type tribunal. Each meeting brings more useful "gifts" for 🇺🇦 army & seeks criminal accountability. The meeting also intended to address 🇺🇦's current needs & 2023 strategy.https://t.co/0cT7W7JMGw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 22, 2023

G7 countries consider almost complete ban on exports to Russia, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Kyodo. “The G-7 countries have already stopped exporting a wide range of items to Russia, including products that can be used for military purposes and luxury goods. But the latest plan could expand the trade embargo to used cars, tyres, cosmetic items and clothing, the source said. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to join the meeting online. The summit takes place on May 19-21.” Ambassador reproaches Chinese diplomat in France who says “it is not that simple” with status of Ukraine and Crimea, Ukrainska Pravda “Ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko has reacted to the scandalous statements that the Chinese ambassador in this country made about Crimea and the status of Ukraine in international law. China’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, said in an interview that the former Soviet countries do not have an effective status in international law because there is no international agreement that would materialise their status as a sovereign country. When asked whether he considers Crimea to be a part of Ukraine, the ambassador said that it depends on how you perceive the problem, adding that it is far from being simple. The Chinese diplomat also said that Crimea was Russian from the beginning, but did not specify what he meant by the beginning.” Estonia’s Foreign Ministry to summon Chinese ambassador due to doubts about post-Soviet countries’ sovereignty, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, in the interview with Delfi. “The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the Chinese ambassador to seek clarification on comments made by a Chinese diplomat in France about the sovereignty of Estonia and other countries of the former Soviet Union. […] According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, such statements of the Chinese diplomat are regrettable.” This is why we do not trust China – Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Ukrainska Pravda “Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabrielius Landsbergis, reacted to the scandalous statements of the Chinese ambassador to France regarding “Russian Crimea” and the status of post-Soviet states in international law. If anyone is still wondering why the Baltic States do not trust China to ‘broker peace in Ukraine’, here is the Chinese ambassador arguing that Crimea is Russian, and our countries’ borders have no legal basis, wrote Landsbergis on his Twitter.” Belarus units complete training on Russian tactical nuclear missile systems, Reuters “Units from Belarus returned home from Russia on Saturday after training on how to use the Iskander tactical missile system to launch nuclear weapons, the Belarusian defence ministry said. It made the announcement exactly four weeks after President Vladimir Putin said Russia would stationtactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, sending a warning to NATO over its military support for Ukraine.” G7 backs extension, expansion of grain deal, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters. “The Group of Seven has called for the extension, full implementation and expansion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative signed last year to help Ukraine export its grain through the sea corridor. The communique came amid news that the grain deal is under threat from Russia, which is sabotaging the initiative. […] We condemn Russia’s attempts to use food as a means of destabilisation and as tool of geopolitical coercion and reiterate our commitment to acting in solidarity and supporting those most affected by Russia’s weaponisation of food, communique reads.” Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian parties and Central Committee, Ukrainska Pravda “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against hundreds of Russian individuals and legal entities on 22 April, including the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia. […] Sanctions are imposed on all of them for 10 years. The latest list includes more than 320 names of Russian joint-stock companies.” Russia responds to mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germany, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing European Pravda. “Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the German authorities have decided on a mass expulsion of Russian diplomatic mission staff in Germany. In response to Berlin’s “hostile actions”, the Russian side has decided on a ‘mirror’ expulsion of German diplomats from Russia, as well as on a significant restriction of the maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in our country, of which Geza Andreas von Geyr, Germany’s ambassador to Russia, was officially notified during a conversation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia on 5 April 2023.” Russia’s Foreign Ministry specifies number of expelled German diplomats, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with Russian state-owned media outlet RIA Novosti. “More than 20 German diplomats are being expelled from Russia,” Zakharova said.”