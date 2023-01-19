Russo Ukrainian War. Day 330: Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs top leadership, civilians killed as a helicopter crashes near a kindergarten

A helicopter crashes near a kindergarten in Kyiv Oblast, 14 dead, including one child; 25 injured, including 11 children. The helicopter crash killed the top leadership of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs: Denys Monastyrskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs, Yevhen Yenin, First Deputy Interior Minister, and Yurii Lubkovych, three of the Interior Minister’s aides and security guards. Investigation ongoing.

Russian forces do not give up their intentions to capture the Donetsk Oblast within the administrative borders. The main efforts are concentrated on conducting an offensive along the Bakhmut axis. Conducts unsuccessful offensive actions on the Avdiiv axis. In addition, they are trying to improve the tactical position on the Lyman axis. Zaporizhzhia axis: Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Orihiv and Gulyaipole. Russian forces are defending the Kupyansk, Novopavlivsk and Kherson axes. Last day units of the Défense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Verkhnyokamianske, Soledar, Sil, Krasna Gora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdyumivka, Vodyane, Maryinka, Pobyeda and Paraskoviivka in the Donetsk region. Russian forces carried out 25 airstrikes and launched more than 85 MLRS attacks. The threat of air and missile strikes by the Russian Federation on civilian objects remains high throughout Ukraine. The situation remains stable in the Volyn, Polissya, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. No offensive groups of Russian forces were detected in the areas bordering Ukraine. Certain units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks. In this way, Russian forces demonstrate their presence near the state border. In the Volyn, Polissya, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, Russian forces carried out mortar and artillery shelling in the areas of settlements of Buchka, Chernihiv region; Popovka – Sumy; Budarky, Zemlianka, Gatishche, Zelene, Vovchansk, Ternova, Krasne, Kamianka, Chugunivka, Novomlynsk and Dvorichna of Kharkiv region. In the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces shelled the districts of Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Kislivka, Ivanivka, Krokhmalny, Synkivka, Berestovo, and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region, as well as Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces fired at the positions of the Défense Forces near Druzhelyubivka in the Kharkiv region and Novoyehorivka, Nevsky, Chervonpopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, areas of 22 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire. Among them are Verkhnokamianske, Bilogorivka, Vesele, Mayorsk, Krasna Gora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka and Druzhba.

In the Avdiivka direction, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Georgiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, Russian forces again shelled Velika Novosilka, Zolota Niva and Ugledar in the Donetsk region. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 24 settlements were hit by artillery fire, in particular, Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk region and Poltavka, Malynivka, Gulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Stepove, Kamianske and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population. In particular, the areas of more than 20 settlements were shelled by rocket launchers and barrel artillery. Among them are Antonivka, Berehove, Vesele, Kachkarivka, Yantarne and Kherson. Civilians suffered. Russian occupying forces do not stop looting the temporarily occupied territories. Thus, in the settlements of Gornostaivka, Kairy, Bratolyubivka, and Nyzhni Sirogozy of the Kherson Oblast, the occupiers, moving in groups of 10-15 people, search the empty houses of local residents and take away all household appliances and furniture. During the past day, Ukrainian Air Force made 13 strikes on enemy concentration areas and 3 strikes on the positions of the occupiers' anti-aircraft missile systems. An enemy Ka-52 helicopter and Merlin-VR unmanned aerial vehicle were shot down. Units of the missile troops and artillery of the Défense Forces of Ukraine hit 3 command posts, 5 areas of concentration of the occupiers' manpower, 1 ammunition depot and 2 other important enemy objects during the day.

US intelligence denies Russia’s full control over Soledar and Bakhmut, Ukrinform reports, citing the National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications in the White House, John Kirby. “The US intelligence claims that fierce battles are raging near the Donetsk region’s Soledar and Bakhmut. However, Russians do not have full control over any of these settlements. According to Kirby, as of this morning, the American side has not viewed two cities as captured by Russians unilaterally.

Kirby noted that Russians had made gradual progress in recent days, but this had cost them dearly. In fact, they are filling up the Ukrainian positions with their own corpses. Such efforts are led mainly by Prigozhin and his Wagner Group, with some support from the Russian military.

Kirby assumed that Prigozhin wants to be considered more relevant and indispensable on the battlefield than Russia’s traditional armed forces. Thus, tensions are persisting between Russia’s defence ministry and Prigozhin-led Wagner Group.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Russia is likely considering deploying a small number of its new T-14 Armata main battle tanks in Ukraine . In late December 2022, imagery showed T-14s in a training area in southern Russia: the site has been associated with pre-deployment activity for the Ukraine operation.

. In late December 2022, imagery showed T-14s in a training area in southern Russia: the site has been associated with pre-deployment activity for the Ukraine operation. This followed pro-government Russian media outlets claiming T-14s were being prepared for deployment. However, it is unclear whether Russia has yet moved the type into Ukraine.

Any T-14 deployment is likely to be a high-risk decision for Russia. Eleven years in development, the programme has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems. An additional challenge for Russia is adjusting its logistics chain to handle T-14 because it is larger and heavier than other Russian tanks.

Eleven years in development, the programme has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems. An additional challenge for Russia is adjusting its logistics chain to handle T-14 because it is larger and heavier than other Russian tanks. If Russia deploys T-14, it will likely primarily be for propaganda purposes . Production is probably only in the low tens, while commanders are unlikely to trust the vehicle in combat.

. Production is probably only in the low tens, while commanders are unlikely to trust the vehicle in combat. By the end of 16 January 2023, Ukrainian forces had highly likely withdrawn from the Donbas town of Soledar , leaving Russian military and Wagner Group proxy forces in control. Ukrainian forces have likely established new defensive lines to the west.

, leaving Russian military and Wagner Group proxy forces in control. Ukrainian forces have likely established new defensive lines to the west. Russia’s advance on Soledar primarily consisted of Wagner forces and was a supporting operation aimed to enable the eventual envelopment of the larger settlement of Bakhmut. One of Ukraine’s two main supply routes into Bakhmut is now under increasing pressure .

and was a supporting operation aimed to enable the eventual envelopment of the larger settlement of Bakhmut. . Imagery shows that since the start of January 2023, the south and east of Bakhmut have continued to be subjected to intense artillery bombardment. Ukrainian forces almost certainly continue to defend against Russian forces on the outskirts of the city.

On the war. The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of January 19, 2023: Russian forces continued offensive operations around Soledar on January 18. A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces attempted to advance towards Verkhnokamianske (20km northeast of Soledar), Spirne (18km northeast of Soledar), and Krasnopolivka (3km north of Soledar). The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian assault near Sil (3km northwest of Soledar). […] The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense (UK MoD) reported that Ukrainian forces withdrew from Soledar by the end of January 16 and that they continue to defend against Russian forces on the outskirts of the settlement. Geolocated footage posted on January 18 indicates that Russian forces have likely advanced further west of Soledar in Dvorichchia (2km west of Soledar). The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian assault near Krasna Hora (5km southwest of Soledar). The Russian MoD continues to attempt to downplay the role of the Wagner Group in claimed tactical advances in the Soledar area. The Russian MoD’s use of “volunteers of assault detachments” to describe the formations that supposedly captured Sil likely refers to Wagner Group fighters. The Kremlin previously challenged Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin’s claim that Wagner Group forces were solely responsible for capturing Soledar. The Russian MoD faced significant backlash when it failed initially to acknowledge the Wagner Group in its announcement of the capture of Soledar. The Russian MoD is likely using odd language to simultaneously shield itself from criticism that it is not acknowledging the Wagner Group while also downplaying the Wagner Group’s role in tactical advances in the Soledar area. Russian forces continued offensive operations around Bakhmut on January 18. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near Bakhmut itself and Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut). A Russian milblogger claimed that Wagner Group fighters attempted to advance to the western outskirts of Klishchiivka and are engaged in fierce battles with Ukrainian forces near the settlement. The Russian milblogger also claimed that Russian forces attempted to advance towards Pivnichne (22km southwest of Bakhmut). Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Avdiivka-Donetsk City area on January 18. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults within 32km southwest of Avdiivka near Vodyane, Nevelske, Marinka, and Pobieda. A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to cut a road that runs through part of Ukrainian-controlled Marinka. […] Another Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces conducted a ground attack near Kamianske (5km northeast of Avdiivka), where Ukrainian forces reportedly still control the H-20 highway. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces continued routine indirect fire along the line of contact in Donetsk and eastern Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech commemorating the Soviet forces’ breaking of the siege of Leningrad illustrated that he remains uncertain about his ability to significantly shape the Russian information space. Putin used his January 18 speech to reiterate standard and longstanding Kremlin rhetoric that falsely maintains that Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine to protect residents in the Donbas from neo-Nazis who, the Kremlin claims, seized control of the Ukrainian government in 2014. Putin did not use the publicity of the event to make any announcements concerning the war in Ukraine, such as a new mobilization wave or a formal declaration of war, which some Russian milbloggers had floated. Putin has notably declined to use several high-profile public addresses, including his annual New Year’s Speech and his canceled annual address to the Russian Federation Assembly, to make any notable new announcements about the war. Putin likely reiterated standard Kremlin rhetoric because it has resonated well with the Russian ultra-nationalist pro-war community, elements of which have been increasingly critical of his conduct of the war. Putin may seek to shape the Russian information space over time, but he appears to be unwilling or unable to attempt a dramatic speech that represents a significant inflection in his rhetoric. Putin’s speech is likely part of a larger and relatively new informational effort to wrap the “special military operation” inside the greater Russian national mythos of the Great Patriotic War (the Second World War) to increase Russian support for a protracted war and increasing mobilization. Putin’s speech was symbolically significant for the Russian domestic audience. Putin is fond of using symbolic dates and historical analogies to address the Russian people and delivered this speech in St. Petersburg to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Soviet forces breaking the Nazi siege of Leningrad. Putin said that Soviet forces defeated Nazi Germany’s “genocide of Leningrad” and drew comparisons with how contemporary Russia is fighting “Ukrainian neo-Nazis” in Donbas—where Putin previously accused Ukraine of conducting a genocide to justify his 2022 invasion. Putin likely seeks to shape the information space over time to regenerate support for the invasion and for maintaining a protracted war by reintroducing pre–February 24 narratives about “Ukrainian neo-Nazis” and “genocide of Russians” to regain control over war coverage after having largely ceded this space to a variety of quasi-independent actors. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov augmented these efforts to increase Russian support for a protracted war by explicitly claiming that Ukraine and the West are pursuing the genocide of the Russian people. Lavrov accused the West of assembling a coalition of European countries to use Ukraine as a proxy in a war that aims to solve the “Russian question” in the same way that Adolf Hitler had sought a “final solution” to eradicate Europe’s Jewish population. Lavrov argued that Western officials’ desire for the strategic defeat of Russia is tantamount to the genocide of the Russian people. Lavrov likely made the comments to set more explicit information conditions for a protracted war by framing the war in Ukraine as just as existential for Russians as Nazi Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union in the Second World War. Lavrov’s comments are far more noteworthy than Putin’s speech, which may suggest that the Kremlin is instructing high-ranking officials to attempt to substantially shape the Russian information space for a protracted war, and open themselves to criticism, instead of having Putin do so himself. Lavrov’s equations of the West with Nazi Germany and its support for Ukraine with an effort to exterminate the Russian people are ludicrous and almost certainly aimed at a domestic Russian audience. Ukraine has never threatened to invade or seize territory beyond the internationally recognized borders of 1991. Neither NATO as an alliance nor any individual member state has threatened to invade Russia, let alone to pursue the destruction of Russians as a people. The purpose of Lavrov’s outrageous and absurd comparison was very likely meant to complement Putin’s rhetoric and other Russian efforts to persuade the Russian people that Ukraine and its Western backers pose a real and imminent threat to Russian territory and to the Russian people in their homes. Russian governments, the Wagner Private Military Company, and the Russian military have dug trenches and established militias in areas bordering Ukraine for months, ostensibly to defend against the nonexistent threat of a Ukrainian invasion. These efforts, together with Putin’s and Lavrov’s statements wrapping themselves in the banners of the Red Army waging the Great Patriotic Special Military Operation, are meant to galvanize support for protracted mobilization and suffering in pursuit of Putin’s unprovoked aggression and search for territorial conquest. Putin and Lavrov continue to deny Ukrainian sovereignty and outright reject direct negotiations with Ukraine. Putin emphasized in his speech that Russia is fighting to protect people who live in its “historical territories” in Ukraine, a continuation of Kremlin rhetoric that rejects Ukrainian sovereignty and seeks to justify Putin’s maximalist goals of territorial acquisition in Ukraine. Lavrov explicitly stated that “there can be no talk of negotiations with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky” and argued that Western insistence on Ukraine’s involvement in negotiations is “nonsense” as the West is in charge of making decisions in Ukraine. Lavrov stated that the Kremlin would respond seriously to any noteworthy proposals from the United States. Lavrov’s and Putin’s statements are indicative of ongoing Russian information operations that aim to reject Ukraine’s sovereignty and delegitimize Kyiv’s right to negotiate, shifting the onus for negotiations onto Western officials, whom the Kremlin believes to be more willing to offer concessions that Ukraine could not accept and could seek to compel Ukrainian officials to negotiate on terms more favorable to Russia. Putin continues efforts to reinvigorate Russia’s defense industrial base to support a protracted war in Ukraine. Putin visited workers at the Obukhov State Plant—part of the Almaz-Antey Russian state-owned defense industrial company—on January 18. Putin stated that the Russian defense industry currently can produce more than it could previously in an unspecified past time frame and stated that Russia will achieve the defense industrial production level that Russia needs. Putin acknowledged that workers at the Obukhov factory work three shifts a day and reiterated that defense industry workers were exempted from mobilization, likely because Putin needs to keep specialized workers in Russia’s defense industrial base. Putin also used this visit to draw historical parallels between the Great Patriotic War and the current war in Ukraine. Putin and Obukhov workers discussed how over 6,500 workers at the Obukhov plant died during the Great Patriotic War and how Russia is “absolutely justified” in fighting against neo-Nazis in Ukraine today. Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is becoming increasingly bold in his verbal attacks against the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD). Prigozhin criticized the MoD’s new guidelines for Russian troops in Ukraine that restrict the use of certain personal electronic devices in combat zones and set stricter guidelines for men’s grooming standards on January 18. Prigozhin defended Russian line soldiers who do not adhere to grooming standards (Prigozhin observed that beards are customary for many Muslim and Orthodox Christian fighters) and claimed that soldiers’ use of smartphones and tablets is necessary for modern warfare. Prigozhin stated that “war is the time of the active and courageous, and not of the clean-shaven who turned in phones to the warehouse.” Prigozhin further criticized out-of-touch Russian MoD officials who must “develop along with the development of modern warfare, learn how to effectively kill Russian forces and seize territories,” and not “comb everyone under your ridiculous rules, principles and whims.” Prigozhin’s statement was the latest of several designed to undermine confidence in the MoD and promote Prigohzin as the face of the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine. Prigozhin’s comments reflect a cowboy approach to war that is unsuited to the development and maintenance of an effective large-scale and disciplined modern military. Prigozhin directly attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s presidential administration and insinuated that some officials working there are traitors who want Russia to lose the war in Ukraine—one of Prigozhin’s boldest attacks against the Kremlin to date. Prigozhin weighed in on an ongoing Russian policy debate about banning YouTube and stated that some officials in the Kremlin presidential administration oppose banning YouTube because it would undermine their effort to have the United States and Russia reestablish relations after Russia loses the war in Ukraine. Prigozhin stated that such officials think that the United States will “forgive [Russia] its sins” of supporting “pro-Russian interests” and “supporting Putin” if Russia begs for Western forgiveness after losing the war. Prigozhin called these officials “traitors of the people” who proclaim exalted pro-Russian values but nevertheless live and vacation abroad and “support the West in every possible way.” Prigozhin and other notable voices in Russia are carving out a new space to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin without fear of retribution. Prigozhin and other prominent Russian nationalists such as Igor Girkin, a former Russian militant commander and prominent critical voice in the Russian milblogger information space, have been opening a new sector in the Russian information space where certain figures can criticize Putin and the highest echelons of the Russian government without any apparent retribution. Igor Girkin heavily implied that he would support the removal of Russian President Vladimir Putin from office in his most direct criticism of Putin to date on January 10, for example. Putin has decided to not censor these voices for far. 