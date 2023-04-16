Dismissed Russian colonel-general back in action against Ukraine, says British intelligence

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry reports that Russian airborne troops commander Gen- Col. Mikhail Teplinsky has likely returned to a major role in Ukraine after being previously dismissed, suggesting intense tensions within the Russian General Staff about their military approach.
The ministry wrote:
- “General Colonel Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of Russia’s corps of airborne troops, the VDV, has highly likely returned to a major role in Ukraine. He was previously dismissed from the theatre in January 2023.”
- “Teplinsky is likely one of the few senior Russian generals widely respected by the rank-and-file. His recent turbulent career suggests intense tensions between factions within the Russian General Staff about Russia’s military approach in Ukraine.”
- “It is unlikely Teplinsky’s remit will be limited to VDV units, but he is highly likely to promote the corps’ traditional role as an elite force. In recent days, the VDV have resumed a key mission in the battle for Bakhmut, and likely undertaken novel integration with TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launchers in the Kremina sector.”
- “General Colonel Mikhail Teplinsky has likely been dismissed as one of Russia’s key operational commanders in Ukraine“
- “A prominent milblogger announced Teplinsky’s replacement on January 20” (2023)
- “Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky, will replace the current Commander of the Russian Airborne Forces, Colonel-General Andrey Serdyukov” (2022)
Tags: Russian invasion of Ukraine, VDV