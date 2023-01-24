Russo Ukrainian War. Day 335: Estonia, Latvia, Russia: tensions rise

Estonia to send all of its 155mm howitzers to Ukraine; Russia said it was downgrading diplomatic relations with NATO member Estonia, accusing it of “total Russophobia.” Latvia will downgrade its diplomatic relations with Russia in solidarity with Estonia. Ukraine deputy minister sacked for alleged theft of USD 400,000.
Daily overview — Summary report, January 24, 2023
The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, January 24, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:
Military Updates
According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):
- General Colonel Mikhail Teplinsky has likely been dismissed as one of Russia’s key operational commanders in Ukraine. Teplinsky was the officer on the ground in charge of Russia’s relatively successful withdrawal from west of the Dnipro in November 2022, and he has received praise in Russia as a capable and pragmatic commander.
- It remains unclear whether Teplinsky still retains his additional remit as head of the VDV, Russia’s airborne forces. There is a realistic possibility that debate over the tasks VDV has been given has contributed to his dismissal: VDV has often been employed in ground holding roles traditionally given to the mechanized infantry.
- Teplinsky’s dismissal is likely another symptom of continued divisions within the senior hierarchy of Russia’s operation as General Valery Gerasimov attempts to impose his personal authority on the campaign
Losses of the Russian army
Humanitarian
Russian troops hit private houses, residential building, and private houses in Vorozhba city in Sumy Oblast
According to the data from regional military administrations, on Jan 22 one civilian was killed and one injured in Kharkiv Oblast, four injured in Donetsk Oblast, one injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and three injured in Kherson Oblast.
Environmental
Putin’s aggression is the last call to end global fossil fuel addiction – opinion. European dependence on Russian oil and gas enabled the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It can be ended only by breaking the chains of global addiction to fossil fuels and ending the political and economic dominance of oil majors.
Legal
155 cases of rape by Russian soldiers were officially documented, but the real number is much higher. Ukraine’s Police and Prosecutor’s office have documented 155 cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine during the Russian war against Ukraine, said Iryna Didenko, head of the specialized department of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
Ukraine deputy minister sacked for alleged theft of USD 400,000. Ukraine’s deputy infrastructure minister, Vasyl Lozinskyi, has been dismissed from his post for allegedly stealing $400,000 allocated for purchasing aid, including generators. After the news emerged, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowed that the old ways of corruption would not return to Ukraine.
Ukraine detains deputy infrastructure minister for allegedly stealing $400,000 allocated for purchasing aid
Support
How many Leopard tanks Spain has and what it can give Ukraine. Analysts of the Spanish portal Infodefense have counted how many Leopard tanks Spain has and what they could give Ukraine, Defense Express reports. The analysts note that Ukraine’s partners from the defense coalition will most likely transfer Leopard tanks of the 2A4 model to Ukraine, as it is the most widespread version. If Spain decides to give them to Ukraine, it must take them out from combat units: repairing tanks that have been in storage will take time, while Ukraine needs them “here and now,” the analysts write.
Decisions are “made when they are due – and that happens in the Chancellery” – German Defense Minister regarding Leopard tank supplies. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that it’s in Germany’s and Europe’s interest to consider the decision to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine carefully and in a balanced manner, “and not in haste or frivolously.”
Estonia to send all of its 155mm howitzers to Ukraine
Estonia to send all of its 155mm howitzers to Ukraine. On 19 January, Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine which included all of the country’s 155mm howitzers, grenade launchers, and ammunition. Ambassador of Estonia in Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk called the decision “investment” not “aid.”
Russia said it was downgrading diplomatic relations with NATO member Estonia, accusing it of “total Russophobia.” In turn, Tallinn responded by telling Moscow’s envoy to the Baltic nation to leave. Latvia will downgrade its diplomatic relations with Russia in solidarity with Estonia, Latvian FM says.
Russia said it was downgrading diplomatic relations with NATO member Estonia, accusing it of "total Russophobia."
New Developments
Russian agents suspected of directing the far-right group to mail bombs in Spain – NYT. US and EU officials believe that Russian military intelligence officers directed associates of a white supremacist militant group based in Russia to carry out a recent letter bomb campaign in Spain whose most prominent targets were the Ukrainian and American embassies, the Spanish prime and defense ministers, according to The New York Times referring to US officials.
Former Wagner Group commander who fled to Norway arrested by police – The Guardian. Andrey Medvedev, a commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway after months of fighting in Ukraine, has been apprehended by police, the Guardian informs. The Wagner private military company led by Kremlin-linked oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin was accused of countless war crimes against Ukrainian civilians, including atrocities in Bucha.
Commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway to seek asylum after months of fighting in Ukraine was arrested by police
Assessment
- On the war.
The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of January 23, 2023:
Ukrainian intelligence assessed that Russian forces are preparing for an offensive effort in the spring or early summer of 2023, partially confirming ISW’s standing assessment that Russian troops may undertake a decisive action in the coming months. Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) representative Vadym Skibitsky stated on January 20 that the spring and early summer of 2023 will be decisive in the war and confirmed that the GUR has observed indicators that Russian troops are regrouping in preparation for a “big offensive” in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.[1] Skibitsky also reiterated that Russian forces are unlikely to launch an attack from Belarus or in southern Ukraine.[2] ISW has previously assessed that Russian forces may be preparing for a decisive effort (of either offensive or defensive nature) in Luhansk Oblast and observed a redeployment of conventional forces such as Airborne (VDV) elements to the Svatove-Kreminna axis after the Russian withdrawal from Kherson Oblast.[3] ISW also maintains that it is highly unlikely that Russian forces are planning to relaunch a new offensive on northern Ukraine from the direction of Belarus.[4] Skibitsky’s assessments largely support ISW’s running forecasts of Russian intentions in the first half of 2023 and underscore the continued need for Western partner support to ensure that Ukraine does not lose the initiative to a renewed Russian offensive operation.
The Wagner Group’s outsized reliance on recruitment from penal colonies appears to be having increasing ramifications on Wagner’s combat capability. Head of the independent Russian human rights organization “Rus Sidyashchaya” (Russia Behind Bars) Olga Romanova claimed on January 23 that out of the assessed 50,000 prisoners that Wagner has recruited, only 10,000 are fighting on frontlines in Ukraine due to high casualty, surrender, and desertion rates.[5] ISW cannot independently confirm these figures, but they are very plausible considering Wagner’s model of using convicts as cannon fodder in highly attritional offensive operations.[6] The model Wagner has reportedly been using of retaining its highly trained long-serving mercenaries as leadership and Special Forces–type elements on top of a mass of untrained convicts also lends itself to high combat losses, surrenders, and desertions. The Wagner Group aim of reducing casualties among its non-convict mercenaries likely undermines its ability to retain and use effectively its large mass of convicts at scale and over time. ISW has previously reported on instances of relatives of Wagner group fighters receiving empty coffins after being told their loves ones died in Ukraine, suggesting that Wagner lacks the basic administrative and bureaucratic infrastructure to track and present its own losses, adding further credibility to the “Rus Sidyashchaya” estimate.[7]
Russia continues to deepen military and economic relations with Iran in an effort to engage in mutually beneficial sanctions evasion. NOTE: A version of this item appeared in the Critical Threats Project (CTP)’s Iran Crisis Update.[8] Russian Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin met with Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on January 23 to expand bilateral cooperation efforts.[9] Ghalibaf noted that Moscow and Tehran should strive to strengthen ties in the banking, energy, and commodity-trading sectors in the face of American sanctions, which Volodin credited for bringing the two countries closer together.[10] Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) sources additionally speculated on further military cooperation efforts between Tehran and Moscow. IRGC-affiliated outlet Tasnim News published an editorial arguing that a Russo-Iranian joint production deal could allow Iran to receive Russian Mi-28 and Ka-52 attack helicopters.[11] Both Tehran and Moscow are likely looking to these agreements to mitigate the pressure of sanctions levied against them by the US.
Key Takeaways
- Ukrainian intelligence assessed that Russian forces are preparing for an offensive effort in the spring or early summer of 2023, partially confirming ISW’s standing assessment that Russian troops may undertake a decisive action in the coming months.
- The Wagner Group’s outsized reliance on recruitment from penal colonies appears to be having increasing ramifications on Wagner’s combat capability.
- Russia continues to deepen military and economic relations with Iran in an effort to engage in mutually beneficial sanctions evasion.
- Russian forces continued limited counterattacks to regain lost positions along the Svatove-Kreminna line.
- Ukrainian forces struck Russian concentration areas in occupied Luhansk Oblast.
- Russian forces continued ground attacks around Bakhmut and on the western outskirts of Donetsk City.
- Russian forces likely conducted a failed offensive operation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the last 72 hours.
- Russian forces have not made any confirmed territorial gains in Zaporizhzhia Oblast despite one Russian occupation official’s continued claims. The occupation official may be pushing a narrative of Russian tactical successes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to generate positive narratives to distract Russians from the lack of promised progress in Bakhmut.
- The Kremlin’s efforts to professionalize the Russian Armed Forces are continuing to generate criticism among supporters of new Russian parallel military structures.
- Russian officials and occupation authorities continue efforts to integrate occupied territories into Russian social, administrative, and political systems and crack down on partisan dissent in occupied areas.
