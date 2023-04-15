Russian shelling of Ukraine’s Kherson killed mother and daughter

The mother and daughter killed by Russian shelling on 15 April 2023 in Kherson. Photo: Oblast administration

On 15 April 2023, Russian artillery shelled the Tavriyskyi district of the south-Ukrainian Kherson city, particularly the territory near the school.

This Russian shelling ended the lives of a 48-year-old woman, and her 28-year-old daughter, Kherson Oblast Administration informed.

The shelling killed the family of the Ukrainian sports doctor and physiotherapist Volodymyr Dudka, who worked in football clubs of the Kherson Oblast and those relocated from Crimea.



Tags: Russian war crimes