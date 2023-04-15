Polish volunteer who fought for “Ukraine’s freedom and Poland’s security” killed by Russian missile

A 45-year-old Polish volunteer, Michał Żurek, who was killed by a Russian missile in Ukraine, will be buried on Friday in his hometown of Bralin near Kępno, TVP reports.

Żurek was a platoon commander in the International Volunteer Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where he gained experience in the Territorial Defense Forces before being deployed to Ukraine. He leaves behind four children between the ages of 12 and 18.

His wife, Agata Żurek, said that he was fulfilling himself in the army and that he was good at what he did. He decided to go to Ukraine to fight for Ukraine’s freedom and Poland’s security. She stated that they always knew that something could go wrong, but they never allowed the thought of death to enter their minds.

His death occurred a month before his scheduled return to Poland.

