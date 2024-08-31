Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Venezuela detained two Colombians who fought for Ukraine, might extradite them to Russia

Two Colombian ex-soldiers who fought for Ukraine have been detained in Venezuela and face extradition to Russia. Charged with mercenarism by Russia’s FSB, they face up to 15 years in prison.
byBenjamin Looijen
31/08/2024
2 minute read
Colombian soldiers, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Colombian soldiers, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Venezuela detained two Colombians who fought for Ukraine, might extradite them to Russia

Venezuela has detained two Colombian citizens and might to extradite them to Russia, as they were fighting in Ukraine’s International Legion.

The case highlights the risks faced by foreign fighters returning from Ukraine, especially when traveling through countries aligned with Russia. It also underscores the ongoing impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on individuals from various nations who have chosen to participate in the war.

As reported by El Tiempo, José Aron Medina, a former Colombian military officer, and his compatriot Alexander Ante, joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2023 to fight against Russia. After serving in Ukraine, Medina and Ante decided to return home due to the difficult and complex situation they experienced there, including witnessing many deaths.

Medina and Ante disappeared at Caracas airport in Venezuela while en route back to Colombia. Their disappearance is causing concern as Venezuela is an ally of Russia. There are fears that the men might be handed over to Russian authorities.

According to defense news outlet Militarnyi, Russia’s FSB also reported that it had detained two Colombian citizens who, according to the intelligence service, had participated in hostilities on the side of Ukraine.

The sister of one of the detainees said that they had attracted the attention of Venezuelan police because they had been wearing Ukrainian army uniforms.

Russia’s FSB reports that a criminal case for mercenarism has been opened against Colombian citizens. They face up to 15 years in prison on this charge. The FSB did not explain where and when the Colombians were detained.

After the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine announced the creation of the International Legion of Ukraine as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and invited foreign citizens to join it. Volunteers from more than 50 countries serve in the International Legion.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!